MLB trade grades for every big move ahead of the deadline featuring Juan Soto, Frankie Montas & more

If MLB history has taught us anything, it's never to take things at face value. That's why we dug into the numbers and future implications of the biggest trades at the deadline to provide the most accurate team grades. Bear in mind, even the most obvious positive acquisitions are not what they seem in this list. Brace yourself for some surprise grades you may not have expected.

Andrew Benintendi to New York Yankees

Andrew Benintendi of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees parted with their 19th- and 21st-ranked prospects, T.J. Sikkema and Beck Way, to acquire a .300 hitter. That pretty much speaks for itself considering they didn't have to part with a top prospect.

What makes this asset even scarier is the fact that Benintendi is hitting in the lower half of the batting order. Having Benintendi at the bottom of the lineup means no part of the Yankees' batting order is safe for pitchers. Regardless where he hits, this acquisition was virtually a steal. Cashman stayed true to Yankee standards on this deal.

New York Yankees grade: A-

Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres

Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres

The future impact and uncertainties surrounding this deal are what make this trade very cloudy in the long-term. It's not a given that Juan Soto will sign an extension with his current club at the conclusion of 2023. In addition, Bell's contract is also due to expire at the end of the 2022 MLB season. Both factors are big gambles on the San Diego Padres' behalf.

Couple that with surrendering top pitching prospect Mackenzie Gore, top prospect C.J. Abrams, and two first-round selections, and you have a recipe for disaster. A future that once sported one of the top farm systems in the league is now middle-of-the-pack, hinging on a Soto extension.

In the short-term, there's no doubting they are a force to be reckoned with. They've certainly upgraded their World Series aspirations this season and next. Time will tell what their outlook will be. Even if they retain the 23-year-old's services, the final grade of this trade remains to be seen depending on the outcome of the prospects San Diego shipped off.

Soto and Bell make the Padres an immediate threat, but future uncertainty of this deal takes away from the final report card.

San Diego Padres: B+

Frankie Montas to New York Yankees

Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics pitches in the top of the second inning.

Another grade with possible future repercussions is what the Yankees sent out in exchange for starter Frankie Montas. It's still admirable that the Yankees emerged from the deadline with their top four prospects untouched. That doesn't change the fact that they gave up a considerable amount of youth with a lot of potential upside.

Frankie Montas' MLB resume will certainly have a positive impact on the Yankees rotation. The question is, will it come back to bite them in a few years? Overall, good marks for the Yankees on unloading unproven players for established MLB talent.

New York Yankees Grade: B+

Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh to Phillies

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks out of the clubhouse to debut for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies upward trend continued with two sneaky additions in Syndergaard and Marsh. The grade for this deal has everything to do with the declining value of first overall pick Mickey Moniak, whom Philly sent the other way.

The 24-year-old Moniak has failed to live up to the hype of his first overall selection in the MLB's 2016 draft. Admittedly, he has an extremely small sample size at the MLB level, so perhaps the Angels can tap into his potential better than Philly could.

As it stands, Philadelphia received a desperately needed starter to improve their atrocious pitching numbers. In addition, the Phillies also landed a possible MLB starter if the 24-year-old Marsh pans out.

For the Angels, this deal is a head-scratcher. Considering they just lost a game in which they had seven home runs, it shows they need the very pitching help they unloaded. For the Phillies, they get top marks for maximizing their value.

Philadelphia Phillies grade: A-

