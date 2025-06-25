Nationals vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 25, 2025

The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday for the third and final game of the series at Petco Park. Washington is at the bottom of the NL East with a 33-47 record, while San Diego is 43-36 and third in the NL West.
Let's look at the odds and how the action migh play out in the series finale.
Nationals vs Padres prediction
Taking the mound for the Nationals is ace MacKenzie Gore, who has been great this season. He has a 3-7 record, along with a 3.19 ERA and 123 strikeouts.
Offensively, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Luis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe have been impressive for the Nationals.
For the Padres, righty Nick Pivetta will start. Just like Gore, he has also been solid this year, boasting a 7-2 record, along with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts.
At the plate, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets have led the way for the Friars.
Being the better team this year and playing at home, San Diego should have enough quality to record an important win on Wednesday to clinch the series.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 5, Washington Nationals 3
Odds
Money line: Washington Nationals +125, San Diego Padres -147
Run line: San Diego -1.5 (+133), Washington +1.5 (-179)
Total runs: Over 6.5 (-182), Under 6.5 (+135)
Injury report
Nationals injuries
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Keibert Ruiz: 10-day IL (Head)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Padres injuries
- Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Yu Darvish: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Ryan Bergert: day-to-day (Elbow)
Expert's picks
Most Nick Pivetta starts have resulted in wins for San Diego, and that trend should continue on Wednesday. Although the Nationals are also sending their ace to the mound, the Friars' superior offense should ultimately take care of business.
Money line: San Diego Padres -147
Run line: San Diego -1.5 (+133)
Total runs: Over 6.5 (-182)