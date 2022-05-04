New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of their four-game series in the City of Brotherly Love. This will be the second series between the two after they contested a three-game series a week ago with the Mets edging out the Phillies 2-1.

The Mets will deploy the immaculate Max Scherzer, who has four wins in five starts and carries a 2.61 ERA this season. The Phillies, meanwhile, have chosen 2021 All-Star Kyle Gibson to duel with Scherzer.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies.

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets are on a demolition job and are the owners of the best team record in the National League at 18-8. The Mets have won seven of their last ten games and have a run differential of +38.

New York's battery crew are averaging .257 at the plate and have 110 RBIs, with both stats being the second-best in the league. Their pitching staff boasts a third-best ERA of 2.99 and has only surrendered a .198 batting average for opposing batters.

Key Player - Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer pitches for the Mets

Max Scherzer is producing mad stats to start the year. He is 4-0 in five starts and has fanned 42 batters, the latter stat being second-best in the league. During his last start in the month of April, Scherzer achieved a feat befitting the history books when he notched his 106th career game with more than ten strikeouts.

".@Max_Scherzer records his 106th career 10+ K game, good for 5th all-time." - @ MLB Stats

The Mets are dangerous both on offense and defense, especially with Mad Max at the helm commanding the game. The Phillies only have batting power to offer and are lacking in defensive prowess, which should make it a comfortable outing for the three-time Cy Young Award Winner.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeil, 2B Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Starling Marte, RF Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH James McCann, C

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies' plan this season is simple: outscore opponents through their big bats. They've abandoned any hopes of playing defense and are mainly relying on their batting lineup to propel them to wins. The gamble is yet to come to fruition though, as they are 11-13 at the moment.

Though most of the Phillies' batting statistics are good for the top ten in the league, their pitching has been borderline abysmal. They have issued 104 runs, 94 of which were earned and have let opposing batters to a .240 average against them.

With the Mets' excellent pitching and field defense, it promises to be an uphill battle for the Phillies to get one past them.

Key Player - Nick Castellanos

Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos

Newly acquired star Nick Castellanos has been delivering the goods for the Phillies so far. He has a slash line of .286/.358/.452 with 12 RBIs on 24 base hits. The former Cincinnati Reds star man was acquired by the Phillies in the offseason to add up to their already stout offense.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia A HIT!! Nick Castellanos leads off the 2nd with a single! A HIT!! Nick Castellanos leads off the 2nd with a single! https://t.co/LLY2jHw5Pd

"A HIT!! Nick Castellanos leads off the 2nd with a single!" - @ Brodes Media

Castellanos has mostly gotten his way this season. However, he'll have a tough matchup against Scherzer as he's only batting .143 with two base hits, which are doubles, in his 14 at-bats against the ace pitcher.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson.

Kyle Schwarber, LF Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF J.T. Realmuto, C Rhys Hoskins, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS Jean Segura, 2B Odubel Herrera, CF

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The game will come down to Max Scherzer's performance on the mound against a relatively explosive Philadelphia Phillies offense. It's already a given that the Phillies will produce the firepower necessary to drive in runs. But the big question is whether Scherzer can stifle them and shut them down.

The New York Mets offense is also guaranteed to produce to help their ace on the mound, so taking everything into account, we're backing them in this matchup. Mets to win 6-3.

Where to follow Mets vs Phillies?

Watch: SNY (Mets), NBCSP (Phillies).

Listen: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (Mets), 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies).

