New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will travel to the Motor City on April 19 to take on Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Both teams have had somewhat sluggish starts to the season. The Tigers currently stand at 4-5, while the Yankees are marginally better at 5-5. At this early point of the season, both American League teams will be looking to optimize their victories so that they do not have to make up for them later.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

New York Yankees Preview

Due to the ongoing Aaron Judge contract saga, the Yankees have been in the news a lot recently for off-field reasons. On the field, the team has come to rely on the bats of players like Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo, while Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge himself have been sluggish.

The Yankees just dropped two out of three to the divisional bottomfeeding Baltimore Orioles. Manager Aaron Boone will want to get his guys back in order.

New York Yankees Key Player - Gerrit Cole

Starting on the mound will be pitcher Gerrit Cole. In his last start against the Red Sox, Cole started the game visibly upset due to a four-minute delay. His angst projected itself onto his performance. He lasted only four innings and gave up three earned runs in the first inning.

KFC @KFCBarstool It’s absolutely ridiculous how much Gerrit Cole sucks. What a dork. “For Pete’s sake! We’re four minutes late!” It’s absolutely ridiculous how much Gerrit Cole sucks. What a dork. “For Pete’s sake! We’re four minutes late!” https://t.co/aZwG4aDBhK

"It’s absolutely ridiculous how much Gerrit Cole sucks. What a dork. “For Pete’s sake! We’re four minutes late!” - @ KFC Barstool

Going into this game with an ERA of 5.59 is uncharacteristically high for a pitcher of Cole's status.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, DH Aaron Judge, CF Giancarlo Stanton, RF D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Hicks, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Marwin Gonzalez, 1B Ben Higashioka, C

Pitcher: Gerrit Cole

Detroit Tigers Preview

After dropping the first two series of the season against the White and Red Sox respectively, the Tigers came within a game of sweeping divisional rivals Kansas City Royals.

Starting for the Tigers will be left-hander Tyler Alexander. Alexander currently has an ERA of 5.06 over 5.1 innings pitched this year.

Detroit Tigers starter, leftie Tyler Alexander

Detroit Tigers Key Player - Akil Baddoo

Akil Baddoo, a 23-year-old outfielder, caught the attention of Detroit Tigers fans and management after 2022 Spring Training. He hit four home runs and six RBIs in 34 plate appearances. Good enough to earn him a spot in the regular lineup.

"@AkilBadoo puts a charge into one for his first blast of the season! - @ Bally Sports Detroit

Although he is only batting 0.87 to start the season, Baddoo will be willing to do whatever it takes to keep himself a regular in the Tigers lineup.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Robbie Grossman RF Austin Meadows LF Javier Baez SS Jeimar Candelario 3B Miguel Cabrera DH Jonathan Schoop 2B Akil Baddoo CF Spencer Torkelson 1B Eric Haase C

Pitcher: Tyler Alexander

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction

The story of this game and series will come down to who wants it more. Both teams have big hitters who have been sluggish and youngsters who are ready to pick up the slack. The Yankees have better pitching going into this one. Our Predicition: New York Yankees, 4-2.

Where to watch The New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees

TV: YES Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally SPORTS

Livestream: MLB.TV

As mentioned, this one will likely be a low-scoring duel of the pitchers. Gerrit Cole knows his performance against the Red Sox last week at Yankee Stadium was not a great endorsement for him as a pitcher. Look for Cole to come up big.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt