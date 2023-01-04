3 Challenges Facing the Yankees as they enter the 2023 Season

Heading into the offseason, the goal for the New York Yankees was clear: re-sign Aaron Judge to a long-term deal. After signing Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal, the franchise accomplished its mission. They have secured the reigning MVP for the foreseeable future.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Today: Aaron Judge accepted a nine-year, $360M deal.



Bet on himself @brwalkoff April 2022: Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5M deal from YankeesToday: Aaron Judge accepted a nine-year, $360M deal.Bet on himself@brwalkoff April 2022: Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5M deal from YankeesToday: Aaron Judge accepted a nine-year, $360M deal.Bet on himself 🎲 @brwalkoff https://t.co/w09oftUMvL

"April 2022: Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5M deal from Yankees. Today: Aaron Judge accepted a nine-year, $360M deal. Bet on himself @brwalkoff" - Bleacher Report

After signing Judge to a lucrative deal, the club shifted its focus to addressing their other needs. The team inked free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon to a lucrative six-year deal. They also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Despite their big moves, the Yankees still have some work to do before the season kicks off. They need to address their lack of talent in left field, bullpen depth and infield log jam.

1. The Yankees need to address a glaring hole in left field

One of the key positions that could dictate New York's success next season is left field. After Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, the Bronx Bombers are thin for options in left field. The team will most likely look outside the franchise to address the hole.

"Yankees still must sort out left-fielder, jumbled infield as questions remain’ by Dan Martin for @nypostsports: With about six weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to spring training…" - New York BBWAA

If the team elects to keep its roster as is, they will be forced to choose between veteran Aaron Hicks and prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. An inconsistent, unproductive hitter in left field could derail their World Series aspirations.

2. New York may need to bolster their bullpen

While the Yankees have some productive relievers, they need to bolster their bullpen before the start of the season. Despite signing Tommy Kahnle in free agency, the club will need to land some more reliable arms to fill out their bullpen.

New York has lost several notable bullpen arms this offseason, including Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Chad Green. While there is still the option to bring them back, they may look elsewhere.

3. The team will need to sort out their overcrowded infield

Top prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera are eagerly awaiting an everyday role with the club. However, the team still has Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres. Both have been mentioned in recent trade rumors.

David R. Guzman @drguzman Anthony Volpe coming off the first 20-homer, 50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995, should be starting somewhere in the Yankees' infield at some point in 2023. Anthony Volpe coming off the first 20-homer, 50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995, should be starting somewhere in the Yankees' infield at some point in 2023.

"Anthony Volpe coming off the first 20-homer, 50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995, should be starting somewhere in the Yankees' infield at some point in 2023." - David R. Guzman

Questions raised about the team's infield have lingered since the postseason. The team may elect to move to either Torres or IKF to address the needs mentioned above.

However, if everything stays the same, there will not be enough playing time for everyone. This might cause problems inside the locker room. It would be in the team's best interest to sort out their infield log jam sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes