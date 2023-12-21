$700 million Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani tops list of Japanese men in "athlete image" survey

Shohei Ohtani has had an incredible 2023, and after signing a $700 million contract, the whole world has taken note. Great things are expected of the two-way Japanese phenom and the LA Dodgers next year, even though Ohtani cannot pitch until 2025.

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc., an advertising giant, recently did a study to measure "overall athlete image," and Ohtani was at the top among Japanese men. This internet survey took into account performances in 2023 and their expectations in 2024.

Given Ohtani's 2023 season and the magnitude of his new contract, it is not surprising he was number one in both categories of the survey. Footballers Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton FC) and Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) took second and third among men for 2023 performances.

Kubu finished second in expectations, while soon-to-be MLB star Yoshinobu Yamamoto finished third. Yamamoto has yet to decide on his MLB destination, but there are reports the contract could total $300 million.

Table tennis star Hina Hayata was top among Japanese female athletes for 2023, while swimmer Rikako Ikee finished first for 2024's expectations. Ikee recovered from leukemia and is expected to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shohei Ohtani will be under pressure in 2024 with the LA Dodgers

Whenever a player in any sport signs a huge deal, that comes with high expectations. That is certainly the case with Shohei Ohtani, whose $700 million deal sets a record in all sports.

Dodgers fans are hopeful, bordering expectant, that Ohtani can push them to World Series glory in 2024, while their rivals will be hoping the pressure is too much.

Ohtani has been so good for the LA Angels that playing at the same level with the Dodgers should be enough to achieve his expectations. Ohtani has won two AL MVPs in the last three seasons because of his batting and pitching. He has started 86 times on the mound, recording a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481.2 innings.

What makes the situation a little trickier is that Ohtani is recovering from elbow surgery and, as a result, cannot pitch in 2024. While he is making good progress with his recovery, there are some concerns he might not be the same pitcher in 2025, although reports refute that.

