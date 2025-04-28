Alex Bregman's wife Reagan enjoys relaxing afternoon with sons Knox and Bennett

Two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. So far, the 31-year-old is enjoying quite a memorable season with his new team, currently batting .319 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.
Just like matters on the pitch, the past few months off the field have also been huge for Alex and his family, with his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, giving birth to son Bennett earlier in April. Before Bennett's arrival, Alex and Reagan were proud parents to another boy named Knox, born in August of 2022.
On Monday, Reagan Elizabeth shared on Instagram an adorable picture in her story, as she enjoyed a relaxing afternoon with her two sons resting by her side.
"🥹🤍" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram story
The couple reportedly first crossed paths with each other at a group dinner in Houston alongside a group of mutual friends. They eventually hit it off and began dating.
For a while, they had to maintain a long-distance relationship, with Alex playing in Houston, while Reagan was employed by Google in Austin, about a three-hour drive away.
Bregman ultimately decided to take the relationship to the next level in January of 2020, popping the big question during a trip to Colorado. The couple then tied the knot in December the same year.
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth heads to the Red Sox's home opener sporting matching fits with son Knox
Often spotted at the ballpark whenever her husband is playing, two-time All-Star Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, was present at Fenway Park to cheer for the Red Sox as they played the first home games of the 2025 season. Also accompanying her to watch the games was her young son, Knox, who appeared to be sporting coordinated outfits with his mother.
On April 7, Reagan Elizabeth uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram from the first home series of the year.
"bits from opening weekend 🎞️ 🏟️" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram post
The weekend was a rewarding one for Reagan, Knox, and Red Sox fans, as their team went on to sweep the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.