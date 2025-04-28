Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro highlights the benefits of walking on a regular basis

Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a social media sensation, a popular fitness expert and an accomplished businesswoman. On Monday, she discussed the many advantages of walking regularly.
"Top 3 benefits of walking regularly. 1) Improved cardiovascular health. 2)Weight management. 3) Enhanced mental well being" Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story read
For anyone looking to lose weight or just generally increase their activity levels be more active, going for daily walks is an extremely underrated method of doing so.
Many often opt to go for runs instead, which is naturally much more effective than walking. However, its increased intensity means people often get burned out quicker, and ultimately abandon their fitness regime as a whole, going on to relapse back into a sedentary lifestyle. Walking, on the other hand, allows one to stay consistent for longer and reap more of the benefits in the longer term.
Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrates as Alex Rodriguez-owned Minnesota Timberwolves record huge playoff win against LA Lakers
Having retired from baseball in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has now transitioned into the world of business. The 49-year-old runs his own company known as A-Rod Corp., through which he invests in up-and-coming startups and real estate. Alongside those investments, Rodriguez also owns a stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.
As the T-Wolves recorded an important Game 4 victory in their playoff series against the LA Lakers, Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrated, sharing a snap of the final scoreline to her Instagram story.
In Sunday night's home game, superstar Anthony Edwards enjoyed a monster night, scoring 43 points, with nine rebounds and six assists. Twenty-five points from Julius Randle were also crucial in securing a 116-113 win, putting the Timberwolves in the driving seat to advance to the next round.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.