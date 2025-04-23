Watch: Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez jumps out of his seat as Anthony Edwards detonates on Jaxson Hayes 

Anthony Edwards' electric dunk on LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes had quite the effect on Minnesota Timberwolves' owner Alex Rodgriguez. The poster had Rodriguez jumping out of his seat. Minnesota looked to trim the deficit as they headed into halftime 68-43 in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Edwards' strong move sets the tone for a scintillating third quarter. He looked to heat up in the stretch as he notched up 19 points to keep the T-Wolves in the hunt.

Julius Randle kept the offense churning with 16 points, but the rest of the Minnesota unit were yet to make an impact.

