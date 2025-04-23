Watch: Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez jumps out of his seat as Anthony Edwards detonates on Jaxson Hayes 

  • home icon
By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:40 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 to win game one of a first round NBA basketball game - Source: Getty
Anthony Edwards' electric dunk on LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes had quite the effect on Minnesota Timberwolves' owner Alex Rodgriguez. The poster had Rodriguez jumping out of his seat. Minnesota looked to trim the deficit as they headed into halftime 68-43 in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Edwards' strong move sets the tone for a scintillating third quarter. He looked to heat up in the stretch as he notched up 19 points to keep the T-Wolves in the hunt.

Julius Randle kept the offense churning with 16 points, but the rest of the Minnesota unit were yet to make an impact.

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
