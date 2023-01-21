Angels In The Outfield: Where do the unit of Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Taylor Ward rank in the MLB?

The Los Angeles Angels will enter the 2023 season as one of the teams with the most pressure to succeed. Not only has the franchise struggled to reach the postseason since 2014, but they will also need to convince superstar pending free agent Shohei Ohtani to remain with the club long term.

While the club believes they will be able to retain the two-way former MVP, there are several teams reportedly all in on luring him from the Angels. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in signing the Japanese superstar.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Per @BNightengale : The Padres are the Dodgers "stiffest competition" for Shohei Ohtani. They "plan to be all in" on him next offseason Per @BNightengale: The Padres are the Dodgers "stiffest competition" for Shohei Ohtani. They "plan to be all in" on him next offseason https://t.co/YWEgtV1MZc

"Per @BNightengale: The Padres are the Dodgers "stiffest competition" for Shohei Ohtani. They "plan to be all in" on him next offseason," Talkin' Friars tweeted.

The Angels have continually failed to capitalize on the abilities of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. However, based on several moves made by the team, and barring injuries, the Angels may be set for a return to the playoffs.

This offseason, Los Angeles added several veterans in free agency, including Brandon Drury, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, Carlos Estevez and Brett Phillips. They also bolstered their outfield by acquiring slugger Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Angels, once again unpredictable, continue their busy offseason with Hunter Renfroe trade. Column: theathletic.com/3926143/2022/1… The Angels, once again unpredictable, continue their busy offseason with Hunter Renfroe trade. Column: theathletic.com/3926143/2022/1…

"The Angels, once again unpredictable, continue their busy offseason with Hunter Renfroe trade," Ken Rosenthal tweeted.

Los Angeles acquired Hunter Renfroe for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old represents an instant upgrade to their outfield, which will now feature Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Taylor Ward.

Last season, Trout and Ward played alongside Jo Adell, Brandon Marsh and Mickey Moniak. In 2022, one of Los Angeles' glaring weaknesses was a third reliable outfielder. That should improve this season with the acquisition of Renfroe.

Player Home Runs RBIs Batting Average OBP (On-Base Percentage) Hunter Renfroe 29 72 .255 .315 Jo Adell 8 27 .224 .264 Brandon Marsh 8 37 .226 .284 Mickey Moniak 3 6 .200 .226

While the team may struggle this season, especially playing in the star-studded American League West Division, the outfield has a top 10 upside. If Renfroe, Trout and Ward can perform as they did last season, they are among the best outfields in baseball.

A look at the 2022 season from Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout

One of the reasons Los Angeles' outfield could crack the top 10 is simple: Mike Trout. Last year, Trout proved that he has not slowed down one bit. The three-time MVP finished with 40 home runs and 80 RBIs, while also hitting for a .283 batting average.

If Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon can stay healthy for the bulk of the season, Los Angeles may find itself in the postseason again.

Poll : 0 votes