New York Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s health has raised concerns after being placed on the 10-day injury list due to post-concussion syndrome. The injury is believed to have originated from a collision with San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. on May 28. Although Rizzo initially cleared Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol, he bagan experiencing unusual fatigue and cognitive impairment. Rizzo’s recent struggles at the plate and difficulties tracking pitches prompted the Yankees’ medical staff to conduct further testing, confirming the cognitive issues.

Despite the alarming diagnosis, Anthony Rizzo remains optimistic about a fill recovery. The 33-year-old veteran reassured fans that he is undergoing treatment and supplements under his doctor’s guidance. Rizzo’s absence on the field will be a challenge for the Yankees, who are currently evaluating his status on a week-to-week basis. The team’s performance has been notably impacted by Rizzo’s dip in form since the collision.

How was Anthony Rizzo performing before his injury?

Before the injury, Anthony Rizzo was enjoying a strong season, batting .304 with 11 home runs in the first two months. However, his performance has significantly declined post-injury, with a .172 batting average and just one home run in the subsequent 48 games. Rizzo’s absence will open opportunities for players like Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu to platoon at first base.

The Yankees’ management remains hopeful for Rizzo’s return, emphasizing his value both on and off the field. As the team grapples with his absence, they strive to maintain their competitive position in the American League East. Despite the setback, Rizzo’s determination and the medical team’s efforts will play a pivotal role in his anticipated recovery and eventual return to the game.

