Philadelphia Phillies fans felt betrayed after learning that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a Houston Astros fan. Pictures have resurfaced of the star quarterback wearing an Astros hat in a postgame interview.

Hurts was born and raised in Houston, Texas. It makes a lot of sense that he grew up an Astros fan.

Phillies fans feel like this is the ultimate betrayal. While he has led the Eagles to a 6-0 record this season, fans want him off the team. They can't believe he doesn't support the Phillies.

Philadelphia has some of the most passionate sports fans in North America. They are not afraid to speak their minds.

"Are you kidding me he needs to go after this season" explained one fan.

"Are you kidding me he needs to go after this season"

"This is such betrayal" said another.

"As an Eagles fan, I now want the Saints to get the #1 pick so the Eagles can draft a QB more dedicated to his city and trade Hurts away."

"As a lifelong Eagles fan, I speak for all of Philadelphia when I say that if he loves Houston so much, we should just trade him to the Texans for a late round pick"

"Just not a good move. Root for who you want but don't go out of your way to show Philly you're rooting against them"

It's safe to say that Eagles fans don't take kindly to their quarterback being an Astros fan. They think Hurts should have converted to being a Phillies fan when he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020.

Some fans have proposed trading him, while others have removed him from their fantasy football rosters. One fan thinks that he should have kept his Astros fandom to himself. They don't appreciate him going out of his way to show his support for the Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies don't care who roots for them

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies have been counted out all postseason. Not too many baseball fans thought that they would reach the World Series. They've been the underdogs all season long. They use it as motivation.

The Phillies barely scraped by the Milwaukee Brewers to qualify for the playoffs. Taking a page out of the Braves' playbook, they waited until the postseason to play their best baseball.

All-Stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have carried the team. They've come up clutch in the most important moments this postseason. The Phillies have also received stellar pitching from veteran starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

They're used to being underestimated. They will be up against an Astros team that has yet to drop a single game this postseason. It will be their toughest test of the postseason. They will need to play perfect baseball to take down the Astros.

Game 1 of the World Series will take place in Houston at Minute Maid Park on Friday October 28. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03pm/ET.

