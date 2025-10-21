"Bet he regret that sh*t now" - Dodgers fans blast Walker Buehler for chasing extra million in Red Sox contract

After making his big league debut in September 2017, starting pitcher Walker Buehler went on to spend seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Buehler enjoyed great success in LA, earning himself two All-Star selections and winning the World Series twice.
Right after winning his second ring in 2024, Buehler entered free agency, eventually going on to sign a one-year, $21.05 million deal to join the Boston Red Sox. At the time, many believed Boston's offer was far and away the best available to Buehler, and hence his decision to leave was understandable.
However, as popular baseball content page "Dodgers Nation" revealed via X on Monday, the eight-time World Series winners also did their best to retain Buehler, offering him a $20 million contract.
"The Dodgers reportedly offered Walker Buehler a $20 million contract this past offseason. Buehler went on to sign with the Red Sox for $21 million 👀" the post read
Since moving on, Walker Buehler has had a tough time, finishing the 2025 season with a 4.96 ERA.
Reacting to the aforementioned post, plenty of fans took shots at Buehler, claiming his decision to chase an extra million might be one he looks back on with regret.
"😂😂😂 bet he regret that sh*t now 😂😂😂" a fan wrote
"Well he should have been loyal. It would have been better for his career." another fan commented
"Then was waived by Boston, picked up by Philly, eliminated by guess who? LA in the NLDS & now will be watching them on TV play in the World Series where he could've easily been part of another world championship team. Oh well..." another fan replied
"He threw it away for just $1 million more!! 🤦🏻♀️" another fan responded
"For 1 mil bruh no way" another fan shared
"He probably gave up another ring on his finger for a 1mil." another fan posted
The Dodgers' starting rotation has gone from strength to strength despite allowing Walker Buehler to leave
When the Dodgers won the World Series in 2024, their outstanding bullpen did much of the heavy lifting in high-leverage spots of crucial postseason games, as a lot of their best starting pitchers sustained injuries at the worst possible time of the year.
This year, however, it has been pretty much the opposite. LA's four best starting pitchers - Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, have been outstanding.
Having made it to the World Series after making light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, the Dodgers will be fancying their chances of going back to back.