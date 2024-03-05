Blake Snell Free Agency: Phillies' Zack Wheeler extension casts doubt on pursuit for former Cy Young winner, per insider

Blake Snell is one of the best options still available in free agency. While the former San Diego Padres pitcher's free agency is dragging on longer than many would expect, it appears one potential avenue is now closed.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Zack Wheeler's recent $126 million, three-year contract extension means the Philadelphia Phillies are not interested in Snell. In fact, he wrote that "the Phillies have never seriously discussed Blake Snell, multiple major-league sources said — no matter how short the deal is."

While the Phillies are spending some big money and are definitely in win-now mode, this raises questions regarding Blake Snell. Given that we are entrenched in Spring Training games and the 2024 season is only a stone's throw away, it seems odd that Snell is still a free agent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blake Snell rumors: Where does the 2x Cy Young Award winner stand?

While some believe Blake Snell may have overplayed his hand in free agency, the pitcher likely will sign for someone soon. Snell is too good to ignore and someone will blink first and land the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Snell was reportedly looking for a long-term deal worth $250 million, which has likely kept teams away. However, he is also said to be open to a shorter-term deal.

His agent, Scott Boras, was confident on Monday about his chances. He told USA Today Sports:

“Owners and general managers, they get to spring training," Boras said, “and all of a sudden, 'My team is at risk. Everything I’ve built, this maximum expenditures that my ownership has reached, is now not going to be executed because I’ve got failures that have occurred physically with the talent that I was relying on.'

"So those elements really change how they think because with many clubs rights now because of the pitching issue. The competitiveness of their seasons are at risk."

It will be interesting to see if a trade, an injury in Spring Training, or a change in circumstances leads to movement in Snell's free agency.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.