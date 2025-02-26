Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley drops 3-word reaction to Zach LaVine's historic 42-point performance during Kings vs. Hornets clash

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane reacted to NBA star Zach LaVine's historic 42-point haul. LaVine dropped his season-best points haul in the Sacramento Kings' dominant 130-88 win on Monday night.

LaVine and Haeley Ryane's sister, Hunter, are high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2021. Blake Snell has also often been spotted courtside at NBA games cheering LaVine on, and the two appear to be quite good friends.

As the Sacramento Kings' Instagram handle posted about Zach LaVine's impressive performance shortly after Monday night's win, Haeley Ryane took to Instagram to share her reaction on her story.

"42 of 'em!!!" Haeley Ryane captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Haeley Ryane's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haeleyryane IG Stories)

Currently tenth in the Western Conference standings with a 29-28 record, Zach LaVine and the Kings have their work cut out for them and will need many more results like the one on Monday night if they are to have any hope of making it to the postseason.

Zach LaVine's wife Hunter posts heartfelt message after Chicago Bulls exit, Blake Snell's partner Haeley Ryane reacts

Initially joining the Chicago Bulls in 2017, Zach LaVine soon established himself as a firm fan favorite at the United Center. The shooting guard went on to earn two All-Star selections during his time playing in the windy city. Having started the current season with the Bulls, the 29-year-old headed over to Sacramento in early February of 2025, part of a three-team trade involving the San Antonio Spurs.

Shortly after the move was confirmed, Zach LaVine's better half, Hunter, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message dedicated to the organization and their fans, thanking them for the trust they showed in LaVine and the love they've shown over the years.

"8 unforgettable years filled with love, growth, and memories! Chicago, you are home—the city where we got married and started our family. Forever grateful for the friendships and opportunities this city and organization have given us. Thank you, bulls nation, for everything. Chicago will always hold a special place in our hearts ❤️" Hunter LaVine captioned her Instagram post

Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley Ryane also left a comment in the form of an emoji, seemingly sad to see LaVine moving away from the Bulls.

Screenshot of Haeley Ryane's comment on Hunter LaVine's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@hunter_lavine)

Heading into the new year, both Zach LaVine and Blake Snell find themselves in similar situations, as both stars look forward to making a good first impression with their new teams.

