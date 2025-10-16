  • home icon
  • Blake Snell's wife Haely points out major reason the Dodgers ace 'badly' needs to win 2025 World Series

Blake Snell's wife Haely points out major reason the Dodgers ace 'badly' needs to win 2025 World Series

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:33 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Blake Snell - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Blake Snell - Source: Getty

So far this postseason, LA Dodgers starter Blake Snell has been lights out. In the three appearances he has made in the playoffs this year, Snell boasts a 3-0 record, along with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

An All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner, Snell is still awaiting his first World Series win. He did get extremely close, however, during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2020, Snell and the Rays made it all the way to the Fall Classic, before ultimately losing to the Dodgers in the decisive game six, after the southpaw was controversially pulled despite pitching well.

As popular baseball content page "Dodgers Nate" indicated via a video posted to Instagram in early October, it appears Snell has his mind set on settling unfinished business from five years ago and finally winning his first ring.

On Thursday, Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, shared the same clip to her story, pointing out why her husband is "badly" craving glory in the postseason.

"what I mean when I say we want this ring realllll bad 😅" Haeley Snell captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Haeley Snell&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haeleyryane IG Stories)
Screenshot of Haeley Snell's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haeleyryane IG Stories)

Blake Snell was joined on the field by his wife, Haeley, and son, Kaedyn, as the Dodgers clinced a spot in the NLCS

With the Dodgers making light work of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round, they set up a heavyweight clash with NL East champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS.

Though it was the Phillies that had home field advantage, the Dodgers quickly turned the tables by winning the first two games, heading back to LA with a commanding lead in the series.

The Phillies fought back with a win of their own in game three, but the Dodgers eventually clinched a spot in the NLCS with a nailbiting win in game four, which went to 11 innings.

As Blake Snell celebrated the big win on the field, he was joined by his better half, Haeley, and son, Kaedyn. Haeley Snell later took to Instagram to share some snaps from the joyous evening.

"NLCS here we come!! 💙" Haeley Snell posted to Instagram

Blake Snell played a key role in helping his team win the series, pitching six innings in game two, wherein he allowed only one hit and zero earned runs, while striking out nine. The Dodgers ended up winning that fixture 4-3 despite a late rally from the Phillies.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
