Blake Snell's wife Haely points out major reason the Dodgers ace 'badly' needs to win 2025 World Series

So far this postseason, LA Dodgers starter Blake Snell has been lights out. In the three appearances he has made in the playoffs this year, Snell boasts a 3-0 record, along with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts. An All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner, Snell is still awaiting his first World Series win. He did get extremely close, however, during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2020, Snell and the Rays made it all the way to the Fall Classic, before ultimately losing to the Dodgers in the decisive game six, after the southpaw was controversially pulled despite pitching well. As popular baseball content page &quot;Dodgers Nate&quot; indicated via a video posted to Instagram in early October, it appears Snell has his mind set on settling unfinished business from five years ago and finally winning his first ring. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Thursday, Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, shared the same clip to her story, pointing out why her husband is &quot;badly&quot; craving glory in the postseason.&quot;what I mean when I say we want this ring realllll bad 😅&quot; Haeley Snell captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Haeley Snell's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haeleyryane IG Stories)Blake Snell was joined on the field by his wife, Haeley, and son, Kaedyn, as the Dodgers clinced a spot in the NLCSWith the Dodgers making light work of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round, they set up a heavyweight clash with NL East champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS.Though it was the Phillies that had home field advantage, the Dodgers quickly turned the tables by winning the first two games, heading back to LA with a commanding lead in the series. The Phillies fought back with a win of their own in game three, but the Dodgers eventually clinched a spot in the NLCS with a nailbiting win in game four, which went to 11 innings. As Blake Snell celebrated the big win on the field, he was joined by his better half, Haeley, and son, Kaedyn. Haeley Snell later took to Instagram to share some snaps from the joyous evening. &quot;NLCS here we come!! 💙&quot; Haeley Snell posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlake Snell played a key role in helping his team win the series, pitching six innings in game two, wherein he allowed only one hit and zero earned runs, while striking out nine. The Dodgers ended up winning that fixture 4-3 despite a late rally from the Phillies.