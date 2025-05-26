Blue Jays vs Rangers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Texas Rangers for the first of three games at Globe Life Field on Monday.

Both sides have enjoyed average seasons so far. Toronto currently sit fourth in the AL East with a 25-27 record, while the Rangers are third in AL West with a 26-28 record.

Let's take a look at the odds for this matchup, and how the action may pan out on the diamond.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction:

Taking the mound for the visitors is the experienced Kevin Gausman, who has a 4-4 record this season, along with a 4.03 ERA and 55 total strikeouts. In his most recent outing, Gausman impressed against the San Diego Padres, giving up zero earned runs and striking out nine in sevin innings.

Kevin Gausman in action - Source: Getty

With the bat, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Alejandro Kirk have looked impressive off late.

For the hosts, veteran Jacob DeGrom gets his 11th start of the season. DeGrom has looked great in 2025, boasting a 4-1 record, along with a 2.33 ERA and 62 total strikeouts. In his last start, DeGrom gave up two earned runs and struck out nine in seven innings against the New York Yankees.

In terms of hitters, Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia and Josh Smith lead the way for Texas.

Both teams are quite evenly matched, but playing at home and with one of their best pitchers on the mound, the Rangers should find a way to win quite an evenly contested game.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 3, Texas Rangers 4

Odds:

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +117, Texas Rangers -137

Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-189), Texas -1.5 (+141)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+149), Under 8.5 (-200)

Injury report

Toronto injuries:

Andrés Giménez: 10-day IL (Quadricep)

Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Nick Sandlin: 15-day IL (Back)

Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Erik Swanson: 60-day IL (Hand)

Max Scherzer: 60-day IL (Thumb)

Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Tyler Heineman: 7-day IL (Concussion)

Rangers injuries:

Joc Pederson: 10-day IL (Hand)

Evan Carter: 10-day IL (Quadricep)

Corey Seager: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Kumar Rocker: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Chris Martin: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Cody Bradford: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jon Gray: 60-day IL (Wrist)

Josh Sborz: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks:

As his record indicates, Jacob DeGrom on the mound is usually a good omen for the Texas Rangers, and that trend should continue on Monday.

Money Line: Texas Rangers -137

Run Line: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-189)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-200)

