"Bo Bichette is back";"sending my dog to replace Brandon Little" - Fans divided over Blue Jays roster for 2025 World Series vs Dodgers

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays won game seven of their ALCS clash against the Seattle Mariners, securing a spot in the World Series for the first time since 1993.Ahead of game one, which is set to take place at the Rogers Center on Friday, the Blue Jays took to X to announce their roster for the biggest series of the season.&quot;OFFICIAL: Presenting our #WorldSeries roster! #WANTITALL&quot; the post read Reacting, several fans voiced their opinions in the comments. Many celebrated the return of shortstop Bo Bichette. Ending the regular season with a .311 batting average, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, Bichette was one of Toronto's most influential players en route to their first division win since 2015. However, a knee injury he picked up in September had kept him out of the ALDS and ALCS rosters. &quot;Bo Bichette is back!!&quot; a fan wrote 𝕷𝖎𝖑𝖎 @ShadysRopeLINKBo Bichette is back!!&quot;BO IS BACKKK&quot; a fan commented motion @motion6710LINKBO IS BACKKK&quot;WELCOME BACK BO BICHETTE&quot; another fan repliedWhile plenty were pleased to see Bichette make the cut, many fans also expressed their displeasure at the inclusion of reliever Brendon Little, who has looked far from his best in postseason. In five appearances in the playoffs this season, Little has a 0-1 record, along with a 12.00 ERA.&quot;Brandon Little? Do we not remember how unstable he is in clutch situations.. I’m sending my dog to pitch to replace Little lol&quot; a fan responded&quot;WHY IS BRENDON LITTLE ON THIS ROSTER?!?????&quot; another fan shared&quot;Little is the only name I'm not happy about.&quot; another fan postedBlue Jays manager John Schneider offers update on Bo Bichette's fitness levels, planned role for World SeriesOn Thursday, while speaking to the press, Toronto Blue Jays skipper John Schneider offered important updates about infielder Bo Bichette's fitness levels, and what kind of role he had in mind for the 27-year-old in the Fall Classic.&quot;Hitting, continuing to make progress. He (Bo Bichette) is going to do that again today, hit live. He's taking ground balls, running. He's going to do more of the same today, so you'll see him out there. He's feeling good, which is nice. Still a few more boxes to check.&quot;&quot;We'll see [where he ends up playing]. We're kind of coming right down to the wire with it. I could see all three of those things happending (playing shortstop, second base or DH). Just kind of have to talk to him after the workout today, see how comfortable he felt doing everything, and make the best decision.&quot; Schneider said [0:00]Just like they did in the regular season, fans will be hoping the likes of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer can lead the Blue Jays to glory come the end of the postseason.