  "Bo Bichette is back";"sending my dog to replace Brandon Little" - Fans divided over Blue Jays roster for 2025 World Series vs Dodgers

"Bo Bichette is back";"sending my dog to replace Brandon Little" - Fans divided over Blue Jays roster for 2025 World Series vs Dodgers

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 18:40 GMT
Bo Bichette (L), Brendon Little (R) (Images from - Getty)
Bo Bichette (L), Brendon Little (R) (Images from - Getty)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays won game seven of their ALCS clash against the Seattle Mariners, securing a spot in the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Ahead of game one, which is set to take place at the Rogers Center on Friday, the Blue Jays took to X to announce their roster for the biggest series of the season.

"OFFICIAL: Presenting our #WorldSeries roster! #WANTITALL" the post read
Reacting, several fans voiced their opinions in the comments.

Many celebrated the return of shortstop Bo Bichette. Ending the regular season with a .311 batting average, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, Bichette was one of Toronto's most influential players en route to their first division win since 2015. However, a knee injury he picked up in September had kept him out of the ALDS and ALCS rosters.

"Bo Bichette is back!!" a fan wrote
"BO IS BACKKK" a fan commented
"WELCOME BACK BO BICHETTE" another fan replied

While plenty were pleased to see Bichette make the cut, many fans also expressed their displeasure at the inclusion of reliever Brendon Little, who has looked far from his best in postseason. In five appearances in the playoffs this season, Little has a 0-1 record, along with a 12.00 ERA.

"Brandon Little? Do we not remember how unstable he is in clutch situations.. I’m sending my dog to pitch to replace Little lol" a fan responded
"WHY IS BRENDON LITTLE ON THIS ROSTER?!?????" another fan shared
"Little is the only name I'm not happy about." another fan posted

Blue Jays manager John Schneider offers update on Bo Bichette's fitness levels, planned role for World Series

On Thursday, while speaking to the press, Toronto Blue Jays skipper John Schneider offered important updates about infielder Bo Bichette's fitness levels, and what kind of role he had in mind for the 27-year-old in the Fall Classic.

"Hitting, continuing to make progress. He (Bo Bichette) is going to do that again today, hit live. He's taking ground balls, running. He's going to do more of the same today, so you'll see him out there. He's feeling good, which is nice. Still a few more boxes to check."
"We'll see [where he ends up playing]. We're kind of coming right down to the wire with it. I could see all three of those things happending (playing shortstop, second base or DH). Just kind of have to talk to him after the workout today, see how comfortable he felt doing everything, and make the best decision." Schneider said [0:00]
youtube-cover
Just like they did in the regular season, fans will be hoping the likes of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer can lead the Blue Jays to glory come the end of the postseason.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

More from Sportskeeda
