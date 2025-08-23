  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Boston sportscaster predicts Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr.-type potential in Red Sox's $130,000,000 star

Boston sportscaster predicts Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr.-type potential in Red Sox's $130,000,000 star

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 23, 2025 01:21 GMT
Fernando Tatis Jr. (L), Bobby Witt Jr. (R) (Images from - Getty)
Fernando Tatis Jr. (L), Bobby Witt Jr. (R) (Images from - Getty)

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is one of the most exciting talents in the majors. Having impressed in the two months or so since his MLB debut, the 21-year-old was rewarded with an eight-year, $130 million deal earlier this month.

Ad

Appearing on Friday's episode of the "Jones & Keefe" show, sportscaster Jon Lyons talked about how Roman Anthony could follow in the footsteps of players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., and establish himself as one of the best in the business in the years to come.

"The Roman Anthony thing has been awesome to watch," Lyons said (1:45). "It reminds me so much of a few years back when the Royals first called up Bobby Witt Jr., and you're like, 'Wow, this dude's going to be a top 10 player in baseball', or when the Padres first had Fernando Tatis Jr. up, and you're like 'wow, this is something special'. You watch Roman Anthony, and you just feel within 2-3 years, we're going to be talking about him as a top 10 player in baseball.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Just since the All-Star break, Roman Anthony's hitting .308, and I think even more impressive, 22 walks since the All-Star break. He's doing so many things well, it's just been really fun to watch. I really think he's on the track where, [by] 2027, 2028, we're going to be talking about one of the top 10 best players in baseball."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Red Sox rising star Roman Anthony adds to his ever-growing reputation with superb performance against rivals the Yankees

Roman Anthony added to his reputation at the big league level on Thursday, enjoyin a superb night at the plate as the Red Sox headed to the Bronx to lock horns with their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees.

Ad

Ending the night with a home run and three RBIs to his name, Anthony proved to be the difference between the two teams on the day, as the Red Sox ran out 6-3 winners.

As it stands, the Red Sox are in the race to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and fans will be hoping for more of the same from Roman Anthony as the biggest games of the season come around.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications