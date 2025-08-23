Boston sportscaster predicts Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr.-type potential in Red Sox's $130,000,000 star

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is one of the most exciting talents in the majors. Having impressed in the two months or so since his MLB debut, the 21-year-old was rewarded with an eight-year, $130 million deal earlier this month.Appearing on Friday's episode of the &quot;Jones &amp; Keefe&quot; show, sportscaster Jon Lyons talked about how Roman Anthony could follow in the footsteps of players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., and establish himself as one of the best in the business in the years to come.&quot;The Roman Anthony thing has been awesome to watch,&quot; Lyons said (1:45). &quot;It reminds me so much of a few years back when the Royals first called up Bobby Witt Jr., and you're like, 'Wow, this dude's going to be a top 10 player in baseball', or when the Padres first had Fernando Tatis Jr. up, and you're like 'wow, this is something special'. You watch Roman Anthony, and you just feel within 2-3 years, we're going to be talking about him as a top 10 player in baseball.&quot;Just since the All-Star break, Roman Anthony's hitting .308, and I think even more impressive, 22 walks since the All-Star break. He's doing so many things well, it's just been really fun to watch. I really think he's on the track where, [by] 2027, 2028, we're going to be talking about one of the top 10 best players in baseball.&quot; Red Sox rising star Roman Anthony adds to his ever-growing reputation with superb performance against rivals the YankeesRoman Anthony added to his reputation at the big league level on Thursday, enjoyin a superb night at the plate as the Red Sox headed to the Bronx to lock horns with their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees.Ending the night with a home run and three RBIs to his name, Anthony proved to be the difference between the two teams on the day, as the Red Sox ran out 6-3 winners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs it stands, the Red Sox are in the race to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and fans will be hoping for more of the same from Roman Anthony as the biggest games of the season come around.