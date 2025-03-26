Brewers ace opens up about playing alongside Jackson Chourio and William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers stars Jackson Chourio and William Contreras enjoyed superb 2024 seasons. Chourio finished with a .275 batting average, 21 home runs and 79 RBIs in his rookie season, earning him a third-place finish in the voting for the NL Rookie of the Year award. On the other hand, Contreras finished with a .281 batting average, 23 home runs and 92 RBIs, earning his second career All-Star selection and second career Silver Slugger award.

Both stars played extremely influential roles as the Brewers won their division, the NL Central.

Speaking about their outstanding abilities, Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' scheduled starter for opening day, opened up about the experience of sharing the field with Chourio and Contreras.

"I love the kid (Jackson Chourio)," Freddy Peralta said, via MLB Network. "He has done great things for us already, he's only 21, that's crazy. You know, the energy that he brings, I remember when he came up last year, he was a little afraid of doing some things, but then me and Willy, we took him to the next level. We made him feel like a family, made him feel good. Everything popped off after that, he has a lot of talent. I know he's going to keep doing for a lot of years for us.

William [Contreras], he [only] cares about [the] win. Thats what he wants to do all the time. Every game. Whenever we lose a game, you can see it on his face. It don't matter if he went 4-4 that night, he wants to win. He doesn't care about anything else. As a pitcher, whenever I'm on the mound, he makes me feel really good. It means a lot for me to have him back at the plate, a guy that's always competing, that works really hard all the time." (3:06)

MLB insider talks about how Jackson Chourio has proved himself over the past year

Talking about how quickly young star Jackson Chourio has burst onto the scene over the past year, former Minnesota Twins slugger and current MLB insider Trevor Plouffe reflected on his conversations with fellow Brewers star Christian Yelich.

"I talked to Yeli (Christian Yelich) about this guy before last season, and what he said was almost facetiously 'Yeah, Jackson Chourio, this guy's supposed to be like the best player of all time,'" Plouffe said on Tuesday, via JM Baseball. "People talked him up like that. You know, he (Yelich) is a veteran, he's seen guys that are supposed to be good not be good.

I mean we're all cynical in that way. But then I talked to him again this offseason, and we talked about the team, and one of the first people he mentioned was ' Jackson Chourio's a stud'. So, it got proved on the field." (08:45)

With opening day fast approaching, fans will hope Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Freddy Peralta can bring their A-game and give the Brewers a winning start to the 2025 season.

