Brewers legend gives his verdict on Kyle Schwarber’s fit with Phillies

Kyle Schwarber quickly became an important player for the Philadelphia Phillies after signing with the team in 2022. A powerful hitter who can tip the scales of any game in his team's favor on his day, Schwarber has played a key role in helping the Phillies win the NL East in 2024, contributing with 38 home runs and 104 RBIs.

The veteran has brought that same momentum into the new season, having hit 12 home runs and registered 28 RBIs. Schwarber is set to enter free agency after this season, which may be worth monitoring for several franchises.

According to Milwaukee Brewers legend Dan Plesac, however, Schwarber "has found a home" in Philadelphia, and the chances of Phillies' president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski letting Schwarber go after the season are quite low.

"I can't see how Dave Dombrowski lets this guy get out in the free agent market. Unless he (Kyle Schwarber) wants to test the water, and see what's out there, he's found a home," Plesac said on MLB Network on Thursday.

"The Phillies fans, they're not easy to win over, they love him. He's everything that South Philadelphia is about."

Kyle Schwarber looks to 'help the team win' regardless of where he features in the batting order

Having impressed in the leadoff spot in 2024, Kyle Schwarber now bats in a new spot, with the Phillies having tweaked their batting order to find the most effective setup.

In an interview with MLB Network Radio in March, Schwarber opened up about the changes and how he planned to tackle his new assignment.

"I'm just a player, and, you know, wherever my name's going to get written in that lineup, I'm going to do it to the best of my abilities," Schwarber said. "I mean, whether it's leadoff, the four-hole, two, nine, whatever it is, you know, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to freaking do what I need to do to try to help the team win."

It appears the switch suits the slugger quite well, with projections based on his stats giving him a great chance of eclipsing his 38 home runs from 2024.

As the Phillies aim to finally win another World Series title, fans will be hoping Schwarber can continue swinging a hot bat for the remainder of the season.

