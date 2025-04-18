Bryce Harper, Gerrit Cole & Yordan Alvarez's wives send messages to Alex Bregman & Reagan after birth of their 2nd child

Having signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, third baseman Alex Bregman has been enjoying a memorable season so far, batting .321 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Just like matters on the pitch, Alex and his family have been enjoying a joyous time off the field as well. On Thursday, Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, gave birth to the couple's second child together, a son named Bennet.

Soon after, Alex took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring his newborn, along with his wife and firstborn Knox, who were all smiles.

"Bennett Matthew Bregman." Alex Bregman wrote, announcing the birth of his child

Reacting to the huge news, the wives of several big leaguers, such as Gerrit Cole's wife Amy, Bryce Harper's wife Kayla and Yordan Alvarez's wife Monica, left comments congratulating the Bregman family.

"Bennett 😍 Congrats, you guys!! 🩵" Amy Cole commented

"Yay! Congrats ❤️" Kayla Harper commented

"Congratulations #boymama" Monica Alvarez commented

Screenshot of Amy Cole, Kayla Harper and Monica Alvarez's comments on Bregman's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@abreg_1)

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth and son Knox head to Fenway Park for the home opener

After a busy offseason filled with major acquisitions, there was plenty of optimism amongst Boston Red Sox fans heading into the new season. That excitement came to the fore as Red Sox fans were finally able to catch their team in action at home for the first time this season in the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Also in attendance for the Red Sox's home opening weekend were Alex Bregman's wife, Regan Elizabeth, and their young son, Knox. Giving fans a sneak peek into what the mom-son duo got up to at Fenway Park, Reagan Elizabeth posted a series of images to Instagram on April 7.

"bits from opening weekend 🎞️ 🏟️" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram post

The weekend eventually turned out to be an extremely enjoyable one for Red Sox fans, as their team ended up sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals. Alex Bregman also endeared himself to the home fans, hitting a home run and recording seven total RBIs throughout the three games.

