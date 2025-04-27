Bryce Harper reveals NL Central team was ‘No. 1’ on his free agency list

Signing a 13-year, $330 million contract to join the Philadelphia Phillies in March of 2019, the largest ever MLB deal at the time, Bryce Harper has gone on to justify the hefty price tag attached to him, establishing himself as arguably the Phillies' most influential player.
However, things could have been very different. According to Harper's admissions, 2016 World Series winner Chicago Cubs were on top of his list of destinations at one point. However, an offer never materialized, and the Cubs' loss turned out to be the Phillies' gain, as reported by The New York Times' Patrick Mooney on Sunday.
"Going into that offseason, they were the No. 1 team on my list, without a doubt," Harper said. "It was definitely something that I talked about — wanting to play in Wrigley, wanting to play in Chicago. Obviously, I’m extremely happy with where I am in Philadelphia. I would never change it for the world. I love the fan base, city, everything. It’s a blast. But pre-2019, going into free agency, the Cubs were at the top of my list."
"Looking back on it, it could have been really good, or it could have been really bad, right? You never know," Harper added. "I never fault any organization for not getting a player or not going after a player. ... At the time, it just didn’t match or didn’t work. It just kind of happens that way, sometimes, in sports and free agency."
Bryce Harper claims Wrigley Field atmosphere is 'one of the best in baseball'
One of the most iconic venues in all of the major leagues, it appears the charm of Wrigley Field left a lasting mark on Bryce Harper as well. In the same interview, Harper talked about how the Cubs' home boasted one of the best atmospheres in all of baseball, and how it was his favorite ballpark to play at when on the road.
"It’s my favorite visiting place to play,” Harper said. “Just the vibes of Chicago and Wrigley Field and the ivy. When the wind’s blowing in, it’s not great, but it’s just such a fun ballpark. The crowds show up. With the bleacher creatures out there, it was always fun listening to what they had to say behind me in right field.
"A summer day in Wrigley, man, it’s one of the best baseball atmospheres in the league.”
Though things eventually turned out differently than he perhaps planned initially, it appears Bryce Harper has made a wise choice signing with the Phillies. Having won the NL East in 2024 for the first time in almost a decade and a half, the Phillies boast one of the most well-rounded squads in the big leagues and will be looking to go all the way this season.