Corbin Carroll's 2021 season was cut short by significant shoulder surgery, but he came out of it strong in 2022 thanks to an aggressive promotion to Double-A Amarillo. He played 17 games in his first month, batting .353/.464/.632 with four home runs, six stolen bases, twelve walks, and nineteen strikeouts.

This led to the organization keeping close tabs on Carroll as the undisputed top prospect soared in one of the minor league's hitter-friendly parks and divisions. He hit .313/.430/.643 in 58 games with Amarillo, including 16 home runs, 20 stolen bases, a 24.5% strikeout rate, and a 14.8% walk rate.

Talking about Carroll on the MLB Network, Chris Young said:

"They compare him a lot to Paul Goldschmidt."

You can listen to Young's comments in the video below:

"The s̴t̴r̴e̴e̴t̴s̴ cleats are talking and YonderalonsoU and CY24_7 are here to share what they've heard about Corbin Carroll, Juan Soto and more!" - MLBNetwork

With a wRC+ of 166, Carroll's offense has been evaluated as being an astounding 66% over the league average. Since Paul Goldschmidt's 178-game total in 2011, no Double-A prospect for the Diamondbacks has amassed a higher total.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Corbin Carroll was placed on the injury list and missed over two weeks of play. He made a comeback on July 7 and was promoted to Triple-A Reno.

In 35 games with Reno, he continued where he left off, playing and hitting .296/.418/.556 with eight home runs, 11 stolen bases, a 23.6% strikeout rate, and a 15.8% walk rate. Carroll's wRC+ with Reno was 144, indicating that the level wasn't too difficult and that he was prepared for the major leagues.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



The top Corbin Carroll can fly.The top @Dbacks prospect races down the line at 31 feet per second (30 ft/s is considered elite) to keep Arizona's inning alive in his debut! Corbin Carroll can fly.The top @Dbacks prospect races down the line at 31 feet per second (30 ft/s is considered elite) to keep Arizona's inning alive in his debut! https://t.co/Yyreowjeg2

"Corbin Carroll can fly" - MLBPipeline

He made his MLB debut on August 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies after being promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Carroll had an immediate impact; his speed caused a throwing error in an innings that resulted in six runs. He hit a game-winning home run in the next inning to break the tie against a left-handed pitcher.

He made a difference in the D-backs' ability to overcome a 7-0 deficit and win 13-7, which was the biggest comeback victory in the team's history. Carroll had a .260/.330/.500 batting line in his first 32 games, along with four home runs, two stolen bases, a 27% strikeout rate, and a 7% walk rate.

Corbin Carroll is a ball player to look out for in the 2023 season

Corbin Carroll is eligible to compete for the Rookie of the Year award in 2023 because he is still a rookie. Not only would he get extra money ($750K for winning and $500K for coming in second), but the D-backs would also gain something in the shape of a draft pick or money from an international signing bonus.

If healthy, Carroll would be Arizona's primary leadoff hitter because of the pressure he puts on defense, so he should have plenty of opportunities. He'll probably start 140 games between the three outfield positions and occasionally serve as the designated hitter to help him recover. Should he play all season in Arizona, he would see about 600 plate appearances overall.

Reno Aces @Aces



Corbin Carroll wastes absolutely no time making an impact for the Aces, as he throws out the go-ahead run in extra innings of his FIRST Triple-A Game (he also homered), leading to an Aces win and play



@corbin_carroll | @MiLB | @Dbacks Corbin Carroll wastes absolutely no time making an impact for the Aces, as he throws out the go-ahead run in extra innings of his FIRST Triple-A Game (he also homered), leading to an Aces win and play ＃9️⃣Corbin Carroll wastes absolutely no time making an impact for the Aces, as he throws out the go-ahead run in extra innings of his FIRST Triple-A Game (he also homered), leading to an Aces win and play 9️⃣@corbin_carroll | @MiLB | @Dbacks https://t.co/G5OxHJlCdQ

"Corbin Carroll wastes absolutely no time making an impact for the Aces, as he throws out the go-ahead run in extra innings of his FIRST Triple-A Game (he also homered), leading to an Aces win and play 9" - Aces

Other outfielders on the roster, namely Alek Thomas, will determine where he plays defensively. Corbin Carroll will be among the favorites to make the Gold Glove finals if he plays the corner position.

