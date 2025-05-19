Cubs expected to recall top prospect as third base crisis deepens

Sitting top of the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs are firing on all cylinders at the moment. Sweeping cross-town rivals the Chicago White Sox in their most recent series, the 2016 World Series winners currently boast a 28-19 record.

Ad

Despite all the good news surrounding the club off late, production at third base is a problem area that the coaching staff has identified. Infielder Nicky Lopez, whenever handed an opportunity to play in the position, has failed to impress, batting only .042 this season, recording an RBI with his only hit so far.

That stat is reflected in the team's wRC+ from third base, wherein the Cubs rank second from bottom in terms of production from the position. The only team to fare worse are the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a result, the organization have reportedly decided to designate Nicky Lopez for assignment, bringing prospect Matt Shaw up in his stead, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Matt Shaw in action against the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

This is set to be Matt Shaw's 2nd time playing for Cubs at the highest level

Seen as one of the organization's top prospects, Matt Shaw was given a chance to prove his mettle once before this season. As the Cubs took on the Dodgers to open the new season, the 23-year-old got the nod to start at third base.

Ad

Unfortunately for the youngster, the pressure of facing the reigning World Champions seemed to get to Shaw at the time. In a total of nine at-bats during the two-game series, he managed only one hit, and Chicago lost both games.

Eventually, Shaw was demoted back to the minor leagues, while the struggle to find a regular third baseman continued for skipper Craig Counsell and his staff.

Matt Shaw in action during the Tokyo Series - Source: Getty

Since then, however, both the Cubs and Matt Shaw have seemingly turned a corner. The youngster has apparently got his confidence back up, currently batting .286, along with six home runs and 14 RBIs at triple-A level.

Ad

The Cubs, on the other hand, went on to win their next four series after getting swept in Tokyo, establising a healthy lead atop the NL Central in the process, which they haven't relinquished since.

That gaping hole at third base from earlier in the season still remains, however, and fans will be hoping Matt Shaw can add some much needed impetus from the position this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More