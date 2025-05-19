Cubs expected to recall top prospect as third base crisis deepens

Sitting top of the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs are firing on all cylinders at the moment. Sweeping cross-town rivals the Chicago White Sox in their most recent series, the 2016 World Series winners currently boast a 28-19 record.
Despite all the good news surrounding the club off late, production at third base is a problem area that the coaching staff has identified. Infielder Nicky Lopez, whenever handed an opportunity to play in the position, has failed to impress, batting only .042 this season, recording an RBI with his only hit so far.
That stat is reflected in the team's wRC+ from third base, wherein the Cubs rank second from bottom in terms of production from the position. The only team to fare worse are the Milwaukee Brewers.
As a result, the organization have reportedly decided to designate Nicky Lopez for assignment, bringing prospect Matt Shaw up in his stead, per MLB Trade Rumors.
This is set to be Matt Shaw's 2nd time playing for Cubs at the highest level
Seen as one of the organization's top prospects, Matt Shaw was given a chance to prove his mettle once before this season. As the Cubs took on the Dodgers to open the new season, the 23-year-old got the nod to start at third base.
Unfortunately for the youngster, the pressure of facing the reigning World Champions seemed to get to Shaw at the time. In a total of nine at-bats during the two-game series, he managed only one hit, and Chicago lost both games.
Eventually, Shaw was demoted back to the minor leagues, while the struggle to find a regular third baseman continued for skipper Craig Counsell and his staff.
Since then, however, both the Cubs and Matt Shaw have seemingly turned a corner. The youngster has apparently got his confidence back up, currently batting .286, along with six home runs and 14 RBIs at triple-A level.
The Cubs, on the other hand, went on to win their next four series after getting swept in Tokyo, establising a healthy lead atop the NL Central in the process, which they haven't relinquished since.
That gaping hole at third base from earlier in the season still remains, however, and fans will be hoping Matt Shaw can add some much needed impetus from the position this time around.