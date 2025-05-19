Caleb Williams drops 1-word message hyping Pete Crow-Armstrong after Cubs’ franchise record victory over Chicago White Sox

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was fired up after Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong's excellent performance against crosstown rivals, the White Sox, during their Rivalry Weekend matchup.

Crow-Amstrong went off against the Sox and led the Cubs to a 3-0 sweep that improved their record to 28-19, maintaining their two-game advantage over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division standings.

The outfielder dominated the series from start to finish, capping it off with a double and a triple that sparked a couple of rallies for the 2016 World Series champions. The 6-2 win on Sunday extended the Cubs' franchise-record winning streak against the White Sox to eight games, while also taking the lead in their all-time matchup 75-74.

Crow-Amstrong finished the series 8-for-14 (.571) with a home run, double, two triples, nine RBIs, four runs scored, one stolen base and 16 total bases. It was a remarkable performance that caught the attention of one of the other stars of the city.

Williams had a one-word message while sharing the Cubs' post celebrating Crow-Armstrong's performance.

"Baller," Williams wrote.

Credit: IG/ayeeecaleb

After back-to-back series losses to the San Francisco Giants (2-1) and New York Mets (2-1), the Cubs bounced back with two straight wins against the Miami Marlins (2-1) and White Sox (3-0).

Meanwhile, Williams is preparing for the 2025 NFL season, his second with the Bears. After a tumultuous 2024 campaign, the former USC quarterback looks to bounce back and show off his talents under Ben Johnson.

His offseason hasn't been all positive since he was involved in controversy after revealing how difficult it was for him to learn under Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff.

Caleb Williams makes huge admission about Matt Eberflus' off-field guidance

In an interview with Seth Wickersham for his book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," Caleb Williams' father, Carl Williams, shared unknown details of the playmaker's first season in the NFL. One of the biggest revelations was about his lack of off-field coaching.

"No one tells me what to watch," Caleb told Carl on Thursday, via ESPN. "I just turn it on."

The situation didn't change when Eberflus was dismissed. Williams wasn't convinced about his chances to learn under Chicago offensive coordinator and interim coach Shane Waldron.

"Do I want to go there," Williams said. "I don't think I can do it with (former Bears offensive coordinator Shane) Waldron."

The Bears have renewed expectations for the 2025 season and Williams is preparing to have a breakout campaign.

