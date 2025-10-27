"Derek Jeter doesn't want the Dodgers to become a dynasty" - Fans ridicule Yankees legend after his Yoshinobu Yamamoto prediction falls flat

So far this postseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been lights out for the LA Dodgers, boasting a 3-1 record and a 1.47 ERA. He played a huge role in helping his team make it all the way to the World Series for the second season running, pitching all nine innings of game 2 in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.Before Yamamoto took the mound for game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who now works as an analyst for FOX, swiftly dismissed any notions of another full-game gem from the 27-year-old.&quot;Yamamoto threw a complete game. He’s not gonna throw one tomorrow night. He’s not.” Jeter said A clip of Jeter's comments soon made it to X.As things turned out, Yoshinobu Yamamoto did in fact pitch all nine innings once again. Naturally, this led to plenty of fans calling out Jeter's prediction, which ended up falling flat.&quot;Derek Jeter doesn’t want the Dodgers to become a dynasty.&quot; a fan wrote Joe_M @JoMichaelMinn7LINKDerek Jeter doesn’t want the Dodgers to become a dynasty.&quot;Well that aged well.&quot; another fan commented TRG393 @trg393LINKWell that aged well.&quot;Jeter has the worst takes. Just look back to his takes in last year's world series&quot; another fan replied&quot;He's a Dodger hater. Always has been.&quot; another fan responded &quot;Really bad take.. but in his defense chances of that were not great at all. Also in his defense, he gives a lot of bad takes&quot; another fan shared&quot;I need jeter to continue doubting the dodgers, seriously keep doubting the dodgers&quot; another fan posted&quot;He was just locked in tonight&quot; - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commends Yoshinobu Yamamoto's performance in game 2 of the World SeriesThanks to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's fantastic display, the LA Dodgers were able to win game 2 of the World Series 5-1, allowing them to level the series in the process.Soon after Saturday's game came to an end, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts commended the 27-year-old's performance.&quot;Outstanding, uber-competitive, special. He (Yoshinobu Yamamoto) was just locked in tonight. Before this series, he said losing is not an option, and he had that look tonight.&quot; Roberts said [0:14]Further, he talked about the factors that allowed Yamamoto to keep his cool in such a high-stakes game.&quot;He's pitched in huge ballgames in Japan, he's pitched in the WBC. Players that have the weight of a country on their shoulders, that's pressure. I just feel that part of his DNA is to just perform at a high level in big spots, control his heartbeat, and just continue making pitches. He could have made another 30-40 pitches tonight.&quot; Roberts added [1:30]Now, the Dodgers travel back home for the next three games. In game 3, which is set to take place on Monday, Tyler Glasnow starts for LA, while Shane Bieber takes the mound for Toronto.