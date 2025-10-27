  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Derek Jeter doesn't want the Dodgers to become a dynasty" - Fans ridicule Yankees legend after his Yoshinobu Yamamoto prediction falls flat

"Derek Jeter doesn't want the Dodgers to become a dynasty" - Fans ridicule Yankees legend after his Yoshinobu Yamamoto prediction falls flat

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:47 GMT
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L), Derek Jeter (R) (Images from - Getty)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L), Derek Jeter (R) (Images from - Getty)

So far this postseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been lights out for the LA Dodgers, boasting a 3-1 record and a 1.47 ERA.

Ad

He played a huge role in helping his team make it all the way to the World Series for the second season running, pitching all nine innings of game 2 in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before Yamamoto took the mound for game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who now works as an analyst for FOX, swiftly dismissed any notions of another full-game gem from the 27-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yamamoto threw a complete game. He’s not gonna throw one tomorrow night. He’s not.” Jeter said

A clip of Jeter's comments soon made it to X.

Ad

As things turned out, Yoshinobu Yamamoto did in fact pitch all nine innings once again. Naturally, this led to plenty of fans calling out Jeter's prediction, which ended up falling flat.

"Derek Jeter doesn’t want the Dodgers to become a dynasty." a fan wrote
Ad
"Well that aged well." another fan commented
Ad
"Jeter has the worst takes. Just look back to his takes in last year's world series" another fan replied
"He's a Dodger hater. Always has been." another fan responded
"Really bad take.. but in his defense chances of that were not great at all. Also in his defense, he gives a lot of bad takes" another fan shared
Ad
"I need jeter to continue doubting the dodgers, seriously keep doubting the dodgers" another fan posted

"He was just locked in tonight" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commends Yoshinobu Yamamoto's performance in game 2 of the World Series

Thanks to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's fantastic display, the LA Dodgers were able to win game 2 of the World Series 5-1, allowing them to level the series in the process.

Ad

Soon after Saturday's game came to an end, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts commended the 27-year-old's performance.

"Outstanding, uber-competitive, special. He (Yoshinobu Yamamoto) was just locked in tonight. Before this series, he said losing is not an option, and he had that look tonight." Roberts said [0:14]

youtube-cover
Ad

Further, he talked about the factors that allowed Yamamoto to keep his cool in such a high-stakes game.

"He's pitched in huge ballgames in Japan, he's pitched in the WBC. Players that have the weight of a country on their shoulders, that's pressure. I just feel that part of his DNA is to just perform at a high level in big spots, control his heartbeat, and just continue making pitches. He could have made another 30-40 pitches tonight." Roberts added [1:30]
Ad

Now, the Dodgers travel back home for the next three games. In game 3, which is set to take place on Monday, Tyler Glasnow starts for LA, while Shane Bieber takes the mound for Toronto.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications