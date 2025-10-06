  • home icon
  • “DFA needed ASAP!” - Yankees fans demand trade as Aaron Boone’s Will Warren decision sparks costly Game 2 meltdown

"DFA needed ASAP!" - Yankees fans demand trade as Aaron Boone's Will Warren decision sparks costly Game 2 meltdown

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:14 GMT
New York Yankees v Athletics - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Athletics - Source: Getty

Only two games into their ALDS clash against fellow AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees have a mountain to climb to stay alive. Having lost both games one and two, which took place at the Rogers Center, 10-1 and 13-7 respectively, the Bronx Bombers must now win the next three games in a row to avoid elimination.

As ace Max Fried took the mound for game two on Sunday, fans headed into the fixture confident they had a chance of levelling the series. However, things did not go to plan for the visitors, and Fried ended up conceding seven earned runs in only three innings. As a result, skipper Aaron Boone had to bring in 26-year-old Will Warren in an attempt to mitigate the damage.

Unfortunately, Warren too was unable to contain the Blue Jays' hitters, and he went on to concede another six earned runs. Though the Bronx Bombers did their best to claw some ground back, scoring seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings, it was too little too late.

Post-game, Will Warren took questions from the press. A video of his interview later made it to X.

In the comments section, plenty of disappointed fans, who felt they had already seen enough, called for Warren to be traded in the offseason.

"DFA needed ASAP" a fan wrote
"Trade this bum in the offseason" another fan commented
"His loser a** needs to be traded!" another fan posted
"To be fair this is how most of his starts go" another fan shared
"He was awful." another fan remarked

The Yankees are staring down the barrel of more postseason heartbreak

Having last won the World Series in 2009, the New York Yankees are desperately craving some more glory in the postseason. They got close to doing so in 2024, making it all the way to the World Series.

However, things ended on a disappointing note, as they were outplayed by their NL counterparts, the LA Dodgers, in the Fall Classic. Heading into the 2025 season, they aimed to right last year's wrongs.

Though they failed to win the AL East, they did qualify for the playoffs via the wildcard, and secured their passage to the ALDS after beating arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling best-of-three wild-card series.

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two - Source: Getty
Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two - Source: Getty

Standing in their path in the ALDS are the Toronto Blue Jays, a team that has appeared to have the Yankees' number whenever the two teams faced off in the regular season. Looking at the results of the first two games of the series, it appears they still do.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, it looks like more postseason heartbreak is in store for the Yankees.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

