Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo gives high praise to 25-year-old Gold Glove winner: "We are a different team when he's in the lineup"

After missing a significant chunk of the season due to an index finger injury, which he sustained on Jun. 20, catcher Gabriel Moreno made his return to the Diamondbacks' lineup on Aug. 22.Since then, the Venezuelan has been on fire, batting .381, with eight hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored in five games. The Dbacks won three of those games.Speaking to &quot;MLB Network Radio&quot; on Friday, manager Torey Lovullo commended Moreno's recent performances, opining that the Diamondbacks are a &quot;different team when he's in the lineup&quot;. Lovullo started by praising Moreno's ability at the plate.&quot;He (Gabriel Moreno) was very eager to comeback, and he missed it, and obviously he's gassed up and full of energy. The body and the mind are very healthy and ready to go. Credit to him for getting himself as ready as he possibly could be. Credit to the group down in Salt River for making the adjustments, for making sure that he was ready,&quot; Lovullo said.&quot;I've said it many times, we're a different team when he's in the lineup, plain and simple. He just does so many things right at the plate. He's got a good approach, he can hit with a strike, he's not afraid to hit with two strikes, he's got an all-field approach, he can drive the baseball through the ballpark, he's very dynamic,&quot; he added.Torey Lovullo went on to talk about how Moreno was an excellent &quot;run stopper&quot; when it was time to perform his catching duties.&quot;Then, he gets behind the plate and he's a run stopper, nobody runs on him. That's the one part of the game that I think the Brewers are really excelling at, identifying how and when to run on pitchers, but when Gaby's back there, he really nulifies that,&quot; Lovullo said.Arizona Diamondbacks are set to miss out on playoffs for a second straight seasonAfter making it all the way to the World Series in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks have endured two difficult seasons.Having enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in the second half of the 2024 season, an ill-timed injury to superstar Ketel Marte, followed by an underwhelming September, meant Arizona missed out on the postseason.San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: GettyThe Serpents are fourth in the NL West and 6.5 games out of the top three in the NL wildcard. It looks like a playoff spot will evade their grasp once again this season. Despite boasting a great offense, an extremely inconsistent pitching staff has led to their downfall this time around.