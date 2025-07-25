"DJ LeMahieu trade all over again" - Fans react to Yankees acquiring Ryan McMahon from Rockies to solve third base dilemma

The New York Yankees traded for Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon on Friday. It appears the Bronx Bombers have identified McMahon as the fix for the issues at third base that they have struggled with all season so far.The trade was announced by &quot;MLB Network&quot; on X.&quot;The Yankees are reportedly acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.&quot; MLB Network reportedReacting to the news, plenty of fans likened McMahon's trade to that of former Rockies star DJ LeMahieu, who spent six and a half seasons in the Bronx before being DFA'd on July 9. The only catch, as many fans pointed out, is that McMahon has not been as consistent offensively as LeMahieu was during his stint in Colorado.&quot;DJ trade all over again ? minus this dude never won a batting title&quot; a fan wrote&quot;with a .217 BA?&quot; another fan commented&quot;Leads the league in strikeouts&quot; a fan replied&quot;Typical Yankee move. Didn’t he lead the NL in errors before? Leads the league in strikeouts these days… 😬🤣&quot; another fan responded&quot;He’s no better than what they currently have now 🤦🏻‍♂️ time for Cashman to retire&quot; a fan shared&quot;Another low avg pop guy 🤣😂&quot; another fan postedYankees sportscaster claims Ryan McMahon trade is 'worth taking a chance on'Though Ryan McMahon's reported trade has brought with it a decent amount of criticism from fans, sportscaster Mike Francesca believes that the deal is 'worth taking a chance on', and can prove to be an excellent decision if things go to plan.&quot;I know Ryan McMahon had a terrible year,&quot; Francesca said on July 10. &quot;I know he's given up, and he's not doing anything in Colorado now. But, Colorado will give him away now. They wouldn't in the past, they will now.&quot;He can defend, he's got a Yankee Stadium swing, they can get him on the cheap. I don't want to spend a lot for a guy I trust at the position. I would get this guy on the cheap, bring him in, and he's got a Yankee Stadium Swing and he plays defense. I think he'll be highly motivated. I would take a chance on him. Plus, he's not even 30 years old.&quot; Francesca added.St. Louis Cardinals v Colorado Rockies - Source: GettyAs the Yankees aim to make up some ground on the Blue Jays to reclaim top spot in the AL East, fans will hope incoming Ryan McMahon can prove his doubters wrong and establish himself as an important player for the team.