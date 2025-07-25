  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "DJ LeMahieu trade all over again" - Fans react to Yankees acquiring Ryan McMahon from Rockies to solve third base dilemma

"DJ LeMahieu trade all over again" - Fans react to Yankees acquiring Ryan McMahon from Rockies to solve third base dilemma

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 25, 2025 21:53 GMT
DJ LeMahieu (L), Ryan McMahon (R) (Images from - Getty)
DJ LeMahieu (L), Ryan McMahon (R) (Images from - Getty)

The New York Yankees traded for Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon on Friday. It appears the Bronx Bombers have identified McMahon as the fix for the issues at third base that they have struggled with all season so far.

Ad

The trade was announced by "MLB Network" on X.

"The Yankees are reportedly acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies." MLB Network reported
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the news, plenty of fans likened McMahon's trade to that of former Rockies star DJ LeMahieu, who spent six and a half seasons in the Bronx before being DFA'd on July 9. The only catch, as many fans pointed out, is that McMahon has not been as consistent offensively as LeMahieu was during his stint in Colorado.

"DJ trade all over again ? minus this dude never won a batting title" a fan wrote
Ad
Ad
"with a .217 BA?" another fan commented
Ad
"Leads the league in strikeouts" a fan replied
"Typical Yankee move. Didn’t he lead the NL in errors before? Leads the league in strikeouts these days… 😬🤣" another fan responded
"He’s no better than what they currently have now 🤦🏻‍♂️ time for Cashman to retire" a fan shared
"Another low avg pop guy 🤣😂" another fan posted
Ad

Yankees sportscaster claims Ryan McMahon trade is 'worth taking a chance on'

Though Ryan McMahon's reported trade has brought with it a decent amount of criticism from fans, sportscaster Mike Francesca believes that the deal is 'worth taking a chance on', and can prove to be an excellent decision if things go to plan.

"I know Ryan McMahon had a terrible year," Francesca said on July 10. "I know he's given up, and he's not doing anything in Colorado now. But, Colorado will give him away now. They wouldn't in the past, they will now.
Ad
"He can defend, he's got a Yankee Stadium swing, they can get him on the cheap. I don't want to spend a lot for a guy I trust at the position. I would get this guy on the cheap, bring him in, and he's got a Yankee Stadium Swing and he plays defense. I think he'll be highly motivated. I would take a chance on him. Plus, he's not even 30 years old." Francesca added.
Ad
St. Louis Cardinals v Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty
St. Louis Cardinals v Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty

As the Yankees aim to make up some ground on the Blue Jays to reclaim top spot in the AL East, fans will hope incoming Ryan McMahon can prove his doubters wrong and establish himself as an important player for the team.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications