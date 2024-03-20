  • home icon
Dodgers announce 26-man roster for Seoul Series against Padres, Blake Treinen placed on the injury list

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 20, 2024 03:55 GMT
The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their campaign with a two-game Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres. The games are scheduled for March 20 and 21, with a start time of 3:05 a.m. PDT and will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The Dodgers have announced their official 26-man roster for the series, which is as follows:

Pitchers:

  1. Tyler Glasnow, RHP (Game 1 starter)
  2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (Game 2 starter)
  3. Michael Grove, RHP
  4. Evan Phillips, RHP
  5. Ryan Brasier, RHP
  6. Daniel Hudson, RHP
  7. Kyle Hurt, RHP
  8. Joe Kelly, RHP
  9. J.P. Feyereisen, RHP
  10. Landon Knack, RHP
  11. Gus Varland, RHP
  12. Alex Vesia, LHP
  13. Ryan Yarbrough, LHP

Designated Hitter:

  1. Shohei Ohtani

Catchers:

  1. Will Smith
  2. Austin Barnes

Infielders:

  1. Freddie Freeman
  2. Gavin Lux
  3. Max Muncy
  4. Miguel Rojas

Outfielders:

  1. Teoscar Hernández
  2. James Outman
  3. Jason Heyward

Infielders/Outfielders:

  1. Mookie Betts
  2. Kiké Hernández
  3. Chris Taylor

The Dodgers' taxi squad includes pitcher Gavin Stone, catcher Hunter Feduccia and infielder/outfielder Miguel Vargas, who will be activated in the event of an injury.

Bullpen pitcher Blake Treinen has been placed on a 10-day injured list after he sustained a bruised lung on a comebacker last week.

They can assign a new roster for their domestic home opener on March 28.

San Diego Padres announces 26-man roster for the Seoul Series

The Padres have also announced their official 26-man roster for the two-game series, which is as follows:

Pitchers:

  1. Jhony Brito, RHP
  2. Yu Darvish, RHP
  3. Enyel De Los Santos, RHP
  4. Jeremiah Estrada, RHP
  5. Michael King, RHP
  6. Stephen Kolek, RHP
  7. Joe Musgrove, RHP
  8. Robert Suarez, RHP
  9. Randy Vásquez, RHP
  10. Tom Cosgrove, LHP
  11. Yuki Matsui, LHP
  12. Adrian Morejon, LHP
  13. Wandy Peralta, LHP

Catchers:

  1. Luis Campusano
  2. Kyle Higashioka

Infielders:

  1. Xander Bogaerts
  2. Jake Cronenworth
  3. Ha-Seong Kim
  4. Manny Machado
  5. Graham Pauley
  6. Eguy Rosario
  7. Tyler Wade

Outfielders:

  1. José Azocar
  2. Jackson Merrill
  3. Jurickson Profar
  4. Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres' taxi squad includes right-handed pitchers Pedro Avila, Dylan Cease and Matt Waldron.

Yu Darvish will start Game 1 for the Padres while Joe Musgrove will take the mound for Game 2.

