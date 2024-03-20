Dodgers announce 26-man roster for Seoul Series against Padres, Blake Treinen placed on the injury list

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their campaign with a two-game Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres. The games are scheduled for March 20 and 21, with a start time of 3:05 a.m. PDT and will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome.
The Dodgers have announced their official 26-man roster for the series, which is as follows:
Pitchers:
- Tyler Glasnow, RHP (Game 1 starter)
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (Game 2 starter)
- Michael Grove, RHP
- Evan Phillips, RHP
- Ryan Brasier, RHP
- Daniel Hudson, RHP
- Kyle Hurt, RHP
- Joe Kelly, RHP
- J.P. Feyereisen, RHP
- Landon Knack, RHP
- Gus Varland, RHP
- Alex Vesia, LHP
- Ryan Yarbrough, LHP
Designated Hitter:
- Shohei Ohtani
Catchers:
- Will Smith
- Austin Barnes
Infielders:
- Freddie Freeman
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Miguel Rojas
Outfielders:
- Teoscar Hernández
- James Outman
- Jason Heyward
Infielders/Outfielders:
- Mookie Betts
- Kiké Hernández
- Chris Taylor
The Dodgers' taxi squad includes pitcher Gavin Stone, catcher Hunter Feduccia and infielder/outfielder Miguel Vargas, who will be activated in the event of an injury.
Bullpen pitcher Blake Treinen has been placed on a 10-day injured list after he sustained a bruised lung on a comebacker last week.
They can assign a new roster for their domestic home opener on March 28.
San Diego Padres announces 26-man roster for the Seoul Series
The Padres have also announced their official 26-man roster for the two-game series, which is as follows:
Pitchers:
- Jhony Brito, RHP
- Yu Darvish, RHP
- Enyel De Los Santos, RHP
- Jeremiah Estrada, RHP
- Michael King, RHP
- Stephen Kolek, RHP
- Joe Musgrove, RHP
- Robert Suarez, RHP
- Randy Vásquez, RHP
- Tom Cosgrove, LHP
- Yuki Matsui, LHP
- Adrian Morejon, LHP
- Wandy Peralta, LHP
Catchers:
- Luis Campusano
- Kyle Higashioka
Infielders:
- Xander Bogaerts
- Jake Cronenworth
- Ha-Seong Kim
- Manny Machado
- Graham Pauley
- Eguy Rosario
- Tyler Wade
Outfielders:
- José Azocar
- Jackson Merrill
- Jurickson Profar
- Fernando Tatis Jr.
The Padres' taxi squad includes right-handed pitchers Pedro Avila, Dylan Cease and Matt Waldron.
Yu Darvish will start Game 1 for the Padres while Joe Musgrove will take the mound for Game 2.
