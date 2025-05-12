Dodgers may look to acquire Kyle Tucker this offseason : Reports

Cubs left fielder Kyle Tucker has enjoyed a great campaign so far. After coming from Houston to Chicago this offseason via trade, Tucker is currently batting .269 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

However, Tucker only has a year left on his existing contract, after which he will effectively enter free agency. If he continues performing the way he has this season, it goes without saying that the Cubs will probably have to fight off stiff competition for his signature.

According to a report by insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to be one of those competitors.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter. They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes." Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday.

With quite a stacked offensive lineup already, Nightengale also emphasized that the Dodgers may not ultimately break the bank to secure Tucker's services. However, their interest may have the effect of making sure the team that does eventually sign Kyle Tucker does not get itself a bargain.

Former Twins slugger predicts the kind of deal that Kyle Tucker may end up securing

Appearing on an episode of 'Baseball Today' in early April, former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe talked about the kind of deal he sees Kyle Tucker securing come the end of the season, if he continues performing the way he has so far.

"When you see these guys (Guerrero Jr.'s contract with Blue Jays) signing for all this money around you. I started kind of crunching the numbers between him and Vlady, and they're closer than I thought as a player." Trevor Plouffe said [2:40]

"They're comparable, and he's going to be 29 next season, so I was thinking 12 years, I think it has to be more towards like $450 million..They have to be in that range. If they want to, even if they want him to forego the market, they're gonna have to be $450 million or above, in my opinion." Plouffe added

Thanks in part to Kyle Tucker's strong performance, the Cubs currently sit atop the NL Central with a 23-18 record. Fans will hope he can continue leading by example at the plate and help his team repeat the achievements of 2016, when they wound up winning the World Series.

