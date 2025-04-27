Eugenio Suarez credits faith after record tying four-homer blast vs. Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez had a wonderful 2024 campaign, closing out the regular season with a .256 batting average, 30 home runs and 101 RBIs. As a result of his solid performances, the D-backs rewarded the Venezuelan by exercising his $15 million option, keeping him at Chase Field for another year.
It seems Suarez has begun the new season even stronger than the way he finished the last one, currently leading the majors with his count of 10 home runs through 11 games. With the Diamondbacks playing the Braves in game two of their three-game home series, Suarez had arguably the finest night of his career, hitting an MLB record-tying four home runs.
Speaking to sportswriter Bob Nightengale of 'USA Today' at game's end, the infielder passionately gave credit to his faith, asserting 'God had his back' every step of the way.
"This is special, I want to glorify God with this game today, It’s a gift. I don’t take it for granted. I feel so good for myself. I never thought this would happen. I always say that God, has my back. Everything that I do, I do for him. And he took care of me tonight." Eugenio Suarez said
"I always think about how it's got to feel really good to hit four home runs in a game. And today, that dream came true." Suarez added
Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo describes feelings after watching Eugenio Suarez's stunning display on the field
After watching hitter Eugenio Suarez enjoy the most productive evening of his baseball career, Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo summarized how he felt.
"It was one of those magical nights. It’s hard to describe. Not a lot of people have done it. Not a lot of people have done it, you can go all of the way back to Little League. When does that happen? It’s like a fairytale." Torey Lovullo said
"It’s pretty remarkable. So no, I was not thinking he was going to hit a fourth home run. I was kind of begging that he would, and when it left his bat, the dugout erupted.
However, even with Suarez's best efforts, the Atlanta Braves won 8-7 on the evening, ensuring they would take the series no matter what occurred in Sunday's final game.
As the Diamondbacks push for a postseason return after narrowly missing out on the last day of the 2024 season, fans hope Suarez stays hot.