Everything you need to know about 2025 MLB Speedway Classic: Game details, where to watch, events and activities, starting pitchers, and more

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:50 GMT
Elly De La Cruz (L), Ozzie Albies (R) (Images from - Getty)
Elly De La Cruz (L), Ozzie Albies (R) (Credits: Getty)

History will be made on Saturday, as the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves for the "Speedway Classic" at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. For the first time in major league history, a baseball game will take place at a NASCAR venue.

Here's all you need to know about the historic event.

All you need to know about the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

Game Details

The venue for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic is the Bristol Motor Speedway, located in Bristol, Tennessee. A 0.533-mile oval short track, the Bristol Motor Speedway has been hosting NASCAR races since its opening in 1961.

More than 85,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the historic event, and Saturday's game has a good chance of breaking the existing MLB attendance record of 84,587, which was set in 1954 at Cleveland Stadium.

The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Where to watch?

The official TV broadcaster for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic is FOX.

For fans that prefer to tune in via an online streaming service, options include DirecTV, Fubo, Sling and Hulu+ Live TV.

Events and Activities

Though the main event itself will begin at 7:15 PM E.T, there are plenty of events and activities lined up for fans that make an early trip to the venue to beat the traffic.

According to the schedule provided by MLB.com, FanZone opens at 12:00 PM, an hour after the parking lots open. Country singer Timothy Wayne takes the stage at 1:00 PM, followed by a performance from Reyna Roberts an hour later. Adam Doleac is also set to perform at 3:30 PM.

Entry to the ballpark itself and suites opens at 3:00 PM, shortly after which fans can catch the Reds and Braves hitters taking batting practice. After BP is done, Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen perform on an infield stage at 6:00 PM.

Finally, pre-game ceremonies take place at 7:00 PM, directly followed by the first pitch.

Starting pitchers

Taking the mound for the Cincinnati Reds is youngster Chase Burns, who has often shown glimpses of his talent in his first season at the big league level. Facing Burns, veteran Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves. Returning to action this season after sitting out pretty much the entirety of 2024 with an elbow injury, Strider has enjoyed a solid comeback year.

Chase Burns (L), Spencer Strider (R) (Credits: Getty)
Chase Burns (L), Spencer Strider (R) (Credits: Getty)

Who wins the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic?

This game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves is the finale of their three-game series. The past two games, which took place at Great American Ballpark, have seen each team win one each.

Although both teams will undoubtedly be going all-out to win this historic encounter, the pitching matchup leans towards the Braves in this one, making them the favorites.

