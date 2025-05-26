Ex-NFL star connects Shohei Ohtani’s brilliance to Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance

In the world of baseball, Shohei Ohtani is a unicorn. Able to perform at a world-class level both as a pitcher and a hitter, the Dodgers' Japanese superstar boasts a skillset unrivaled in the modern game.

Ad

Travis Hunter boasts a similar type of two-way proficiency in the sport of football. The 22-year-old, who is capable of playing both cornerback and wide receiver, won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2024 and was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft.

Drawing parallels between the talented pair, Super Bowl winner Joe Theismann talked about just how unique it is to see someone so good at playing both sides of what are already extremely challenging sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The preparation, you have to go through it. The practice, you have to go through it. There's a mental side to baseball that I don't think many people understand. You have to think your way through so many scenarios, and it's the same thing in football. It's really the mental aspect of the game that makes a difference in a lot of people." Joe Theismann said, via 'MLB Central' on Sunday.

Ad

"A lot of guys have talent, a lot of guys are able to throw the ball, a lot of guys can hit the ball. But, how can you move the bat to get runs scored. It's like 3rd and 5, are we gonna go for a shot or go for it on fourth down? It's like at the plate, do we need to get a single to get a run, or can I take a shot at knocking one over the fence? It's similar [for both sports]." Theismann added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dodgers GM says club is making sure not to overburden 'one of one' Shohei Ohtani

Set to make his much-anticipated return to the mound at some point this season, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Shohei Ohtani, as his rehab from Tommy John surgery progresses.

Speaking about Ohtani's progress on Sunday, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes talked about how the organization is making sure not to overburden the uniquely talented superstar.

Ad

"Shohei Ohtani is one of one, so it's certainly trying to be mindful of all the factors, making sure we're not losing a crucial part of our lineup, and layering up on workload upon workload," Gomes said to MLB Network Radio. So, a lot of it's based on how Sho's feeling and making sure we're not pushing it too hard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .296 with 17 home runs (2nd in the NL) and 31 RBIs this season.

With Ohtani's fantastic hitting ability leading to his NL MVP award in 2024, it will definitely be in the Dodgers' best interest to ensure any addition to his workload does not decrease his efficiency at the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.