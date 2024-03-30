"More focused on fashion and attention" - Fans troll Jazz Chisholm Jr. for dual Jordan 11s during Marlins' Opening Day game

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins have not had the best start to the 2024 MLB season, suffering back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chisholm wore two different pairs of Jordan 11 cleats on opening day in a game in which the Marlins lost 6-5 in 12 innings.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many perhaps feeling less charitable after the loss:

"More focused on fashion and attention than winning."

The comments continued into the second game of the season, with some pointing to the 0-2 start and his performance:

In seven at-bats thus far, Jazz Chisholm has 2 runs and 1 hit and is batting at a .143 average. Chisholm has attracted some attention recently after calling out teammates for how they treat younger players on the team.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s criticism upsets former Marlins teammate Miguel Rojas

Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared on the "Pivot Podcast" on March 19 and raised a lot of eyebrows with what he said. After saying the last few years had been "the worst three years of probably my life," he was critical of veteran players:

"Even though they suck, they've been there for nine, 10 years and the team calls them the team captain," Chisholm said. "But they're not a good captain, they're not a good person, you're not even a good athlete at this point. You're just here and you're bringing down the young guys that are supposed to be good."

This elicited a response from former Marlins teammate Miguel Rojas, with the now LA Dodgers shortstop sharing his thoughts on the "The Chris Rose Rotation" on Tuesday:

"You can think that I suck at baseball, that I'm not a good player, that I'm not a good leader," Rojas said about Jazz Chisholm's comments.

"But when you cross a line and say that I'm not a good person and I'm there just because, I guess he's thinking that I'm telling someone that I'm supposed to be there and, ‘Please keep me here, so I can be a major league baseball player for 10 years,' that's what kind of bothers me.

"Do you think they are the first ever players to be rookies in the league and be treated this way? You have to know that there's players before you that have been treated the same way or worse. That doesn't give them a reason to go on a podcast and talk about the veteran players and what they did to them."

The Marlins may not have had serious World Series aspirations this season, but their fans will be hoping for better fortunes on Sunday when they play the Pirates again. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be hoping to put in a good performance, and fans will certainly be paying attention to how he gets on.

