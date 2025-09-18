Fernando Tatis Jr. picks 1 standout skill each from Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado

Currently batting .266 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the San Diego Padres' most influential players this year. Earlier this season, the Dominican also earned his third career All-Star selection. Still only 26, Tatis is already one of the most popular players in the major leagues. Featuring in an interview for MLB on Thursday, the outfielder was tasked with picking one standout skill each from the abilities of MLB superstars Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), Juan Soto (New York Mets), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlatna Braves), which he would hypothetically like to add to his own game. Fernando Tatis Jr. went on to provide an interesting response. &quot;Manny Machado's defense, crazy. I've seen it on the front line. Aaron Judge' power, wow. Ohtani, just one? I'll take his pitching then. Vladdy Jr., can I add more power? Juan Soto, his eyes. The way he sees the ball, and the way he can track the ball and know whether it's a strike or a ball so quick, it's off the charts.&quot;&quot;Ronald Acuna Jr., his style, his swag. The way he plays the game. The way he has fun and creates moments for himself,&quot; Tatis said Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to lead the San Diego Padres to their first World Series title this yearDespite making the postseason quite regularly in the last five years, the San Diego Padres' wait for their first ever World Series titles goes on. In 2024, they were one of the hottest teams in the majors heading into October, but were ultimately eliminated by bitter rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, despite leading the series 2-1 at one point. To add salt to their wounds, the Dodgers ended up winning it all.Fast forward to the closing stages of the 2025 regular season, and the Padres look extremely strong once again. In addition to their well-rounded hitting lineup and starting pitching rotation, their excellent bullpen has been lights out this season, leading the majors with a combined ERA of 3.09.Fernando Tatis Jr. in action against the Colorado Rockies - Source: GettyBoasting a career postseason batting average of .375, along with six home runs and 12 RBIs, Fernando Tatis Jr. has shown that the pressure of the playoffs does not faze him. As the Padres gear up to challenge for the World Series yet again come October, Tatis will be looking to play a starring role.