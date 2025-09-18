  • home icon
  Fernando Tatis Jr. picks 1 standout skill each from Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado

Fernando Tatis Jr. picks 1 standout skill each from Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 18, 2025 23:23 GMT
(Left to Right) Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. (Images from - Getty)

Currently batting .266 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the San Diego Padres' most influential players this year. Earlier this season, the Dominican also earned his third career All-Star selection. Still only 26, Tatis is already one of the most popular players in the major leagues.

Featuring in an interview for MLB on Thursday, the outfielder was tasked with picking one standout skill each from the abilities of MLB superstars Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), Juan Soto (New York Mets), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlatna Braves), which he would hypothetically like to add to his own game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went on to provide an interesting response.

"Manny Machado's defense, crazy. I've seen it on the front line. Aaron Judge' power, wow. Ohtani, just one? I'll take his pitching then. Vladdy Jr., can I add more power? Juan Soto, his eyes. The way he sees the ball, and the way he can track the ball and know whether it's a strike or a ball so quick, it's off the charts."
"Ronald Acuna Jr., his style, his swag. The way he plays the game. The way he has fun and creates moments for himself," Tatis said
Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to lead the San Diego Padres to their first World Series title this year

Despite making the postseason quite regularly in the last five years, the San Diego Padres' wait for their first ever World Series titles goes on. In 2024, they were one of the hottest teams in the majors heading into October, but were ultimately eliminated by bitter rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, despite leading the series 2-1 at one point. To add salt to their wounds, the Dodgers ended up winning it all.

Fast forward to the closing stages of the 2025 regular season, and the Padres look extremely strong once again. In addition to their well-rounded hitting lineup and starting pitching rotation, their excellent bullpen has been lights out this season, leading the majors with a combined ERA of 3.09.

Fernando Tatis Jr. in action against the Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty
Fernando Tatis Jr. in action against the Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty

Boasting a career postseason batting average of .375, along with six home runs and 12 RBIs, Fernando Tatis Jr. has shown that the pressure of the playoffs does not faze him. As the Padres gear up to challenge for the World Series yet again come October, Tatis will be looking to play a starring role.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

