Former President Donald Trump was indicted recently and retired MLB pitcher Curt Schilling is very displeased with the result of the case. Trump was tried for his involvement in the classified documents that showed up at Mar-a-Lago and found guilty on 37 different charges.

The former ace went on Fox News host Jesse Watters' show and lamented the outcome and his perceived lack of action by conservatives. He said via Raw Story:

"The problem is Jesse, you know, if you look at, you know, I love coming on this show. I love talking to you. I love what you've done, what you're doing with your voice, but the fact of the matter is, you know, I'm tired of listening to Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Dan Crenshaw and these people talk. Talk. Talk — that's all they're doing. They're talking."

He continued, adding that he doesn't believe his political opponents play by the rules:

"Just look no further than the unconstitutional thing going with former President Trump and we're not doing anything about it. They break the law and they do the things they need to do to ensure their agenda is driven forward and we're watching them gut our nation from the inside out."

Curt Schilling in 2015 at an event

Perhaps the most shocking statement made on the show was that Schilling seemed to advocate for some sort of violence in response:

"The young men that signed the Constitution and all the things that they sacrificed everything to come out from under a tyrannical government, and then eventually at some point, there was a man at Concord who decided he was going to pull the trigger. And I feel like we're getting back to a point where somebody is going to have to pull a trigger because everything we hold dear, everything this country was founded on is being just dragged through the mud and mocked and made fun of."

Even Watters was taken aback by this.

Curt Schilling clarifies his trigger comments

When pressed further by Fox News host Jesse Watters who asked Curt Schilling if he meant pulling the trigger metaphorically, the former pitcher said it did not matter. He implied that he meant it metaphorically, but that it would not matter how he meant it since he phrased it that way.

