Francisco Lindor’s teammate Starling Marte shares 1-word statement about their duty to young Mets fans

Stars Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte are both key players in the New York Mets' camp. The pair played instrumental roles as their team made it to the NLCS in 2024.

Owing to their on-field talents, the pair players are firm fan favorites amongst the Mets faithful. Ahead of the Mets' clash against the Houston Astros on Friday, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor made time for their fans, which included plenty of children.

Marte shared photos on Instagram of the wholesome interaction, emphasizing how seriously he embraces his role as a positive influence on young fans.

"Priority" Starling Marte captioned his Instagram story in Spanish

Screenshot of Starling Marte's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marte06 IG Stories)

Fortunately for the Mets fans who made the trip to Houston, Juan Soto rewarded them by hitting his first home run for his new team. He also played a key role in the NL East contenders' 3-1 victory, with Jesse Winker and Mark Vientos batting in the other two runs.

Sportscaster advises against anointing Francisco Lindor as Mets 'captain'

As one of the New York Mets' most influential players, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor is probably one of the first names that comes to many fans' minds when imagining the ideal Mets captain.

According to sportscaster Gary Cohen, however, making any such formal announcement would be an extremely ill-advised move on the organization's part.

"I think that in order to have a captain, there has to be one definitive guy [that fits the role]. The Mets ran into this [issue] in the 80s when Keith [Hernandez] was named captain and Gary Carter bristled at it. Eventually, they named him (Gary Carter) captain as well, and it was not a particularly comfortable situation. I think you have a similar dynamic here," Gary Cohen said [12:05]

"A lot of people want to anoint Francisco Lindor as the captain. Look, Francisco has been fantastic, watching his growth as a person and as a leader over the last four years has been really fun to watch. But in a clubhouse that also has Brandon Nimmo, I don't think that you can anoint anybody as the captain."

In conclusion, Cohen added:

"I think that making Francisco Lindor the captain would be a slight to Nimmo. I don't think anybody has any reason to want to do that, least of all Francisco. I think it's a subject that the Mets are going to wind up leaving alone."

Though being formally anointed captain may not happen any time soon, fans will hope Francisco Lindor can continue to lead by example on the field, as the Mets aim to challenge for both the NL East and World Series in 2025.

