Freddie Freeman's bobblehead night celebrating 2024 World Series walk-off grand slam set for special visit from son Charlie

First baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' most influential players. The 35-year-old was at the top of his game in 2024, finishing with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, helping his team win the NL West, pennant and then the World Series.
Having missed the past nine games after aggravating an existing ankle knock, Freeman is set to return to the lineup in Friday's home series opener against the Chicago Cubs. A bobblehead night in Freeman's honor is also set to be celebrated the same day, celebrating his crucial walk-off homer against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.
Per Dodgers insider Matthew Moreno, Freddie's son, Charlie Freeman, is also set to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game.
Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their first son, Charlie, in 2016, two years after tying the knot. The couple also shares two more sons named Brandon and Maximus, born in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Freddie Freeman surprises son Charlie by making him his 'locker mate' for the day
Over the years, Freddie Freeman has enjoyed plenty of great friendships with some of his teammates. However, revealing his first choice "locker mate" on March 29, Freeman chose to go with his oldest son, Charlie.
An X (formerly Twitter) post also showed an image of Charlie's own locker right next to his dad's in the clubhouse. Freeman commented that the look of astonishment on his son's face made the entire process of organizing the surprise "worth it."
"Charlie came today, and I asked Alex if we could do that and surprise him," Freeman said. "An 8-year-old face when he saw that today, that made it all worth it. Unfortunately, Jason (Heyward), I'm sorry, I'm going to pick Charlie as my favorite locker mate."
As the 2024 World Series winners find themselves in a bit of a slump, having lost three of the last four games, fans will hope the returning Freeman can guide the team to an important victory against the side the Dodgers swept in Tokyo to kick-start the 2025 season.