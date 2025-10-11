  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea rocks date night vibes with coordinated denim wear following Dodgers NLCS clinch

Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea rocks date night vibes with coordinated denim wear following Dodgers NLCS clinch

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:03 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Ending the regular season with a .295 batting average, along with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs, first baseman Freddie Freeman has enjoyed yet another great campaign with the LA Dodgers. While helping his team maintain their dominance in the NL West, the 36-year-old earned his ninth All-Star selection.

Ad

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his wife, Chelsea, is a constant source of support for the first baseman in all aspects of life. She is often spotted at the ballpark, cheering for Freddie whenever he's in action.

Soon after Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers clinched a spot in the NLCS, he and his better half, Chelsea, headed out to celebrate together.

Chelsea Freeman later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the outing. In the images, the couple were pitcured sporting coordinated denim outfits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A little fall denim moment💙👖 Matching in @paige for date night #LiveInIt" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Per sources, Freddie and Chelsea first met in 2011, when Freddie was in the midst of his second season at big league level with the Atlanta Braves, while Chelsea was a student at the University of Central Florida.

They dated for about three years, before tying the knot in 2014. They share three sons, Charlie, born 2016, Brandon, born 2020, and Maximus, born 2021.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, and sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus, joined the infielder on the field to celebrate the Dodgers' NLDS triumph

As the Philadelphia Phillies and LA Dodgers ended the regular season as the second and third seeds in the NL respectively, this set up blockbuster NLDS clash between the two heavyweights.

Ad

Though the Phillies had home field advantage, it was the Dodgers that came out on top in both games at Citizen's Bank Park, while the Phillies responded with a win of their own on the road, beating the Dodgers 8-2 in game three.

Game four saw aces Tyler Glasnow and Cristopher Sanchez pitch really well, and runs were at a premium as a result. The game headed to extras after both teams managed to score a single run a piece in nine innings.

Ad

After another scoreless tenth inning, the Dodgers' finally got their big breakthrough in the bottom of the eleventh, as a costly mistake from reliever Orion Kerkering allowed them to walk the game off and clinch the series in the process.

As Freddie Freeman rejoiced after the big win, his wife, Chelsea, and sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus joined him on the field. Chelsea Freeman later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the celebrations.

Ad
"2025 NLCS BOUND! #CLINCHED" Chelsea Freeman posted

In the championship series, Freddie Freeman and company will take on the winner of the other NLDS series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications