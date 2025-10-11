Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea rocks date night vibes with coordinated denim wear following Dodgers NLCS clinch

Ending the regular season with a .295 batting average, along with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs, first baseman Freddie Freeman has enjoyed yet another great campaign with the LA Dodgers. While helping his team maintain their dominance in the NL West, the 36-year-old earned his ninth All-Star selection. Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his wife, Chelsea, is a constant source of support for the first baseman in all aspects of life. She is often spotted at the ballpark, cheering for Freddie whenever he's in action. Soon after Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers clinched a spot in the NLCS, he and his better half, Chelsea, headed out to celebrate together.Chelsea Freeman later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the outing. In the images, the couple were pitcured sporting coordinated denim outfits.&quot;A little fall denim moment💙👖 Matching in @paige for date night #LiveInIt&quot; Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Freddie and Chelsea first met in 2011, when Freddie was in the midst of his second season at big league level with the Atlanta Braves, while Chelsea was a student at the University of Central Florida.They dated for about three years, before tying the knot in 2014. They share three sons, Charlie, born 2016, Brandon, born 2020, and Maximus, born 2021. Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, and sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus, joined the infielder on the field to celebrate the Dodgers' NLDS triumphAs the Philadelphia Phillies and LA Dodgers ended the regular season as the second and third seeds in the NL respectively, this set up blockbuster NLDS clash between the two heavyweights.Though the Phillies had home field advantage, it was the Dodgers that came out on top in both games at Citizen's Bank Park, while the Phillies responded with a win of their own on the road, beating the Dodgers 8-2 in game three. Game four saw aces Tyler Glasnow and Cristopher Sanchez pitch really well, and runs were at a premium as a result. The game headed to extras after both teams managed to score a single run a piece in nine innings. After another scoreless tenth inning, the Dodgers' finally got their big breakthrough in the bottom of the eleventh, as a costly mistake from reliever Orion Kerkering allowed them to walk the game off and clinch the series in the process.As Freddie Freeman rejoiced after the big win, his wife, Chelsea, and sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus joined him on the field. Chelsea Freeman later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the celebrations.&quot;2025 NLCS BOUND! #CLINCHED&quot; Chelsea Freeman posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the championship series, Freddie Freeman and company will take on the winner of the other NLDS series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.