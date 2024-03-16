"Guys that win multiple championships" - Dave Roberts on what Shohei Ohtani needs to achieve to justify Michael Jordan comparisons

Shohei Ohtani headlined what has arguably been the most exciting offseason in Los Angeles Dodgers history, and his tenure with the franchise is expected to be laden with silverware.

With the Dodgers in South Korea for the Seoul Series, excitement is abound for the Japanese superstar's MLB debut in Dodger blue. That debut will come against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, and manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media in Seoul.

Asked whether Ohtani could have a Michael Jordan effect on the MLB, Roberts said that Ohtani has some way to go to deserve the comparison:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As far as talent, certainly. ... The word legacy is what a lot of people talk about, and as an athlete, the guys that get the legacies are guys that win multiple championships.

"Shohei, I don't think he's been in the postseason, so he signed on here to win a championship, multiple championships. That's his only goal, so you gotta do that seven times over to start talking about Michael Jordan, but you gotta start somewhere."

Expand Tweet

While Shohei Ohtani is becoming the face of the MLB, NBA fans would likely point to the disparity in postseason success between the Dodgers star and Michael Jordan. Given that Jordan won six NBA championships, Ohtani has a long way to go. However, as Roberts mentioned, you have to start somewhere and 2024 could be the year Ohtani wins his first World Series.

Shohei Ohtani excited to have his wife in South Korea for Seoul Series

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are hoping they can live up to the hype in 2024, and given the expectations, that will take some doing. Ahead of the Seoul Series, Ohtani spoke to reporters, mentioning that it was the first time his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, had "come with me to a game like this," as well as discussing the media attention:

"So I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. It's baseball.

"I appreciate all the attention. Obviously, attention is always great, being a baseball player and being able to play with these great guys next to me. I'm really excited," Ohtani said, referring to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who were also present at the press conference.

"I'm really used to the attention, but I just try to focus on what's in front of me, whatever it is."

The Dodgers have two exhibition games before kicking off the MLB season with two matchups versus the Padres, both in Seoul. When he suits up for his competitive Dodgers debut, Shohei Ohtani will truly have the eyes of the world upon him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.