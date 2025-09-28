  • home icon
“His soul left his body” - Fans brutally roast Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee over unforgettable gaffe vs. Rockies

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:58 GMT
As the San Francisco Giants hosted the Colorado Rockies on Friday, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee found himself involved in an extremely peculiar situation.

With one out and a runner on first base in the top of the eighth inning, Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman flew out to center field, where Lee was stationed. Lee caught the ball to record the out, however, forgetting that there was still another out to get before the inning was over, he tossed the ball into the bleachers behind him, resulting in the runner advancing two bases.

A clip of Lee's error later made it to X.

"Jung Hoo Lee forgot how many outs there were and threw the ball into the stands, allowing the runner on first to advance to third" the video was captioned.
Reacting to the clip, several fans brutally roasted Jung Hoo Lee for his gaffe.

"His soul left his body." a fan commented
"Found the only Asian who is bad at math" another fan wrote
"More like Jung Hoo Whoopsie" another fan replied
"He had his life flash in front of him! 🤣" another fan responded
"🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 true comedy" another fan posted
"🙄 bro was already on an off-season vacation back home." another fan shared

Luckily for Lee, the error did not prove to be costly in the end, as the runner was ultimately left stranded at third base.

Jung Hoo Lee reflects on his first full season in the major leagues

Making his professional baseball debut in April 2017, Jung Hoo Lee enjoyed a lot of success in the KBO before moving stateside in 2024, signing with the San Francisco Giants in December 2023. Unfortunately, his first season in the majors was ravaged by injury, as he missed pretty much the entirety of the campaign after undergoing labrum surgery.

In 2025, however, the outfielder has been ever-present for the Giants. With the 2025 season winding to a close, the infielder reflected on his first full season in the big leagues, as reported by popular South Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily.

“I realized many areas where I fell short this year. The number of games is high, and there’s a lot of travel. The time zone changes require careful management of stamina. I think I need to build more strength. I plan to focus on weight training and technical drills.”
“Looking just at the regular season, I played the most games of my career. In Korea, teams play six games and then rest. If it rains, they cancel, but here, even if it rains, they often wait until the end to play. I felt a big difference in the schedule," Lee said
Having failed to make it to the postseason this year, Jung Hoo Lee and his teamamtes will be working hard in the offseason to avoid a similar fate in 2026.

