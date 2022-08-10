“If you aren’t saying Nolan, you don’t know ball” “it’s Devers and it’s not close” - MLB Twitter debates best third baseman in the league with two months left in 2022 season

The MLB regular season is now just two months away from its conclusion, and there have been many memorable moments from the game's top players. The MLB Network recently asked their Twitter followers who is best at third base.
"Who is the best at the hot corner right now??" - MLB Network
As one would expect, there was a wide variety of answers.
One fan said it is undoubtedly Nolan Arenado. Arenado leads all MLB third basemen in WAR with a current WAR of 5.8, according to Baseball Reference.
Other fans feel that Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is the best in the game. It is certainly debatable as he is batting an impressive .314 with an OPS of .962.
If one is going solely off of WAR, it is Arenado, and it really isn't close.
Some fans are disappointed that the network only displayed offensive stats and not defense. If you combine defense with offense, Arenado is far ahead of the pack.
One fan thinks that between Nolan Arenado and Jose Ramirez, it is comparable when looking at offensive numbers. When you look at the overall body of work, it is Arenado.
One fan thinks it is between Jose Ramirez and Rafael Devers, though all five players mentioned are great players.
Devers may have the edge offensively over the rest, but defensively it is Nolan Arenado.
Each player on the list is having a great career and is worthy of being debated as the best third baseman in the game in 2022.
Ranking Top 5 MLB Third Baseman in 2022
#5 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .289 BA, 19 HR, .865 OPS, .966 FLD PCT, -3 Defensive Runs Saved
#4 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
2022 Stats: 4.0 WAR, .284 BA, 21 HR, .909 OPS, .976 FLD PCT, -4 Defensive Runs Saved
#3 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
2022 Stats: 4.8 WAR, .296 BA, 29 HR, .942 OPS, .961 FLD PCT, -1 Defensive Runs Saved
#2 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .314 BA, 24 HR, .962 OPS, .954 FLD PCT, -4 Defensive Runs Saved
#1 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
2022 Stats: 5.8 WAR, .301 BA, 22 HR, .920 OPS, .973 FLD PCT, 15 Defensive Runs Saved
This is a complete breakdown of each third baseman's season based on statistics both offensively and defensively. Comment below your thoughts on the list.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.