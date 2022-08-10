“If you aren’t saying Nolan, you don’t know ball” “it’s Devers and it’s not close” - MLB Twitter debates best third baseman in the league with two months left in 2022 season

The MLB regular season is now just two months away from its conclusion, and there have been many memorable moments from the game's top players. The MLB Network recently asked their Twitter followers who is best at third base.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Who is the best at the hot corner right now?? Who is the best at the hot corner right now?? https://t.co/u2pZmj6gOe

"Who is the best at the hot corner right now??" - MLB Network

As one would expect, there was a wide variety of answers.

One fan said it is undoubtedly Nolan Arenado. Arenado leads all MLB third basemen in WAR with a current WAR of 5.8, according to Baseball Reference.

joey @joeyaz33 @MLBNetwork If you aren’t saying Nolan, you don’t know ball @MLBNetwork If you aren’t saying Nolan, you don’t know ball

Other fans feel that Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is the best in the game. It is certainly debatable as he is batting an impressive .314 with an OPS of .962.

Thomas @TomD10935 @joeyaz33 @MLBNetwork it’s Devers and it’s not close. The numbers are better and he’s younger. @joeyaz33 @MLBNetwork it’s Devers and it’s not close. The numbers are better and he’s younger.

If one is going solely off of WAR, it is Arenado, and it really isn't close.

That IT Guy @Supergus68

Nolan - 5.8 WAR

Jose - 4.8 WAR

Manny - 4.7 WAR

Rafael - 4.6 WAR

Austin - 4.6 WAR

by (my) eye test... Nolan, then Manny @MLBNetwork best by offense, defense or both? I would say by WAR:Nolan - 5.8 WARJose - 4.8 WARManny - 4.7 WARRafael - 4.6 WARAustin - 4.6 WARby (my) eye test... Nolan, then Manny @MLBNetwork best by offense, defense or both? I would say by WAR:Nolan - 5.8 WARJose - 4.8 WARManny - 4.7 WARRafael - 4.6 WARAustin - 4.6 WARby (my) eye test... Nolan, then Manny

Some fans are disappointed that the network only displayed offensive stats and not defense. If you combine defense with offense, Arenado is far ahead of the pack.

One fan thinks that between Nolan Arenado and Jose Ramirez, it is comparable when looking at offensive numbers. When you look at the overall body of work, it is Arenado.

Zach @ZachC8771 @MLBNetwork Between Arenado and Ramirez offensively, but Arenado is the best defensive 3B in the game @MLBNetwork Between Arenado and Ramirez offensively, but Arenado is the best defensive 3B in the game

One fan thinks it is between Jose Ramirez and Rafael Devers, though all five players mentioned are great players.

Tyler LaMack @tyler_lamack @MLBNetwork Raffy or JRam flip a coin. Can’t go wrong with any of them. Could argue all 5 are top 15 players in the big leagues. Special time for 3B. @MLBNetwork Raffy or JRam flip a coin. Can’t go wrong with any of them. Could argue all 5 are top 15 players in the big leagues. Special time for 3B.

Devers may have the edge offensively over the rest, but defensively it is Nolan Arenado.

Each player on the list is having a great career and is worthy of being debated as the best third baseman in the game in 2022.

Ranking Top 5 MLB Third Baseman in 2022

Manny Machado during a San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres game

#5 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .289 BA, 19 HR, .865 OPS, .966 FLD PCT, -3 Defensive Runs Saved

#4 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez throws a ball over to first base during a Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians game.

2022 Stats: 4.0 WAR, .284 BA, 21 HR, .909 OPS, .976 FLD PCT, -4 Defensive Runs Saved

#3 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley during a Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves game

2022 Stats: 4.8 WAR, .296 BA, 29 HR, .942 OPS, .961 FLD PCT, -1 Defensive Runs Saved

#2 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers during a 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .314 BA, 24 HR, .962 OPS, .954 FLD PCT, -4 Defensive Runs Saved

#1 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado warm up ahead of a St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals game.

2022 Stats: 5.8 WAR, .301 BA, 22 HR, .920 OPS, .973 FLD PCT, 15 Defensive Runs Saved

This is a complete breakdown of each third baseman's season based on statistics both offensively and defensively. Comment below your thoughts on the list.

