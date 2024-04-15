"It's not like the NBA where one guy can dramatically change the impact" – Braves Alex Anthopoulos reflects on Spencer Strider’s season-ending injury

The Atlanta Braves have unfinished business from last year. After winning the NL East pennant with 104 wins, they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series. Despite Ronald Acuna Jr.’s MVP season, the Braves got stalled for another year for a World Series shot.

This year, they kicked off the season by taking revenge on the Phillies in the opening weekend. Following their series win over Philadelphia, the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins and claimed their spot as the division leaders.

However, Braves ace Spencer Strider got shut down for the rest of the year due to his elbow surgery. He's the backbone of the team’s rotation, with a 3.86 ERA in 186.2 innings and 281 strikeouts during 32 starts last season.

Despite the setback, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos believes that the injury won't alter the Braves’ ultimate aim, which is to win the World Series.

“You can never replace frontline, Cy Young-caliber starters with internal depth," Anthopoulos told ESPN. "But it's not like the NBA where one guy can dramatically change the impact, you're going to have to do it as an entire 40-man group and beyond.”

Strider also matched Anthopoulos’s tone and believed that winning championships is the motto of the Atlanta platoon.

“It's definitely the culture here," Strider said, via ESPN. "It starts in development. They told us they're trying to create championship pitchers, not just big leaguers. It's an interesting thing to hear verbalized in Low-A.

"Your goal isn't just to be a big leaguer, it's to help the team win the World Series. That's what they're looking for."

The Braves have to stay healthy to stay at the top

The Atlanta Braves (9-5 heading into Monday's games) are on top of the NL East, followed by their potential nemesis, the Phillies (8-8).

In the two previous seasons, they had won over 100 games each season but failed to advance to the division series.

Their lineup is filled with All-Stars such as Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Chris Sale, leaving no doubt in the team’s potential. However, an unexpected injury can disrupt the team's lineup.

Along with Strider, reliever Angel Perdomo is unavailable this season due to the Tommy John surgery he had last year. Meanwhile, Braves' All-Star catcher Sean Murphy is waiting to return from the IL list after suffering a strained oblique.

Fortunately for them, the Braves have had fewer injuries than other teams, but they must remain cautious to avoid being affected by an injury epidemic.

