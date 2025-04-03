Joe Musgrove's fiancee Arica sends hilarious 4-word warning to Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie after the Padres All-Star signs $135M extension

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill enjoyed a fantastic rookie season in 2024, finishing with a .292 batting average, 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping his team make it to the postseason, Merrill's fine performances earned him his first All-Star Selection and Silver Slugger award.

Ad

The Padres have decided to reward the 21-year-old for his excellent performances, offering him a nine-year, $135 million contract extension on Wednesday. This is the second largest contract under current owner John Seidler, with Nick Pivetta's winter acquisition being the biggest.

Reacting to the big news, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove's fiancée, Arica Christensen, sent a hilarious message to Jackson Merrill's partner, Sammie Quinn, via her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@samquinnnn you're stuck with me !! 🤠" Arica Christensen captioned the story.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Arica Christensen's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@arica_rose IG Stories)

Unfortunately for Joe Musgrove, this season will be entirely spent on the outside looking in, as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent towards the end of the 2024 season.

Ad

Jackson Merrill talks about playing in San Diego, looks forward to being a Padres player 'forever'

Shortly after signing his big contract extension, Jackson Merrill spoke about how he was extremely happy to play in a city like San Diego.

"It doesn't matter if it's the energy from the fans, the team, the coaches...there's always a certain energy. Always a positive energy. How could you be so upset about where you are right now? We're playing in the big leagues, we're playing in San Diego. There's really not much to complain about."

Ad

Ad

Further, Merrill thanked General Manager A.J. Preller for his continued support, and talked about his desire of playing for his team 'forever'.

"The Padres were the first team that reached out to me, scouted me, they believed in me from day one. AJ's been there by my side, being my biggest supporter. From that first instance of talking with him, I knew I wanted to be here forever. My goal is to win. To dominate on the field with my boys. I'm just happy I get to do it for a long time now." Merrill added.

It didn't take Jackson Merrill long to make his next big contribution on the field after agreeing to his new contract, as the youngster hit a solo home run to give his team the lead in Wednesday's clash against the Cleveland Guardians. Ultimately running out 7-0 victors, the Padres continued their best-ever start to a season, racking up their sixth win on the bounce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback