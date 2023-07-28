Justin Verlander Trade Deadline Rumors: Grading fits for veteran starter as report emerges of potential deal

As the MLB trade deadline looms, the anticipation of a potential blockbuster deal involving veteran starter Justin Verlander has ignited interest from two major contenders: the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox.

While both teams seek to strengthen their starting rotations, the New York Mets, Verlander’s current team, have not yet approached the ace pitcher regarding a potential trade.

While both teams seek to strengthen their starting rotations, the New York Mets, Verlander's current team, have not yet approached the ace pitcher regarding a potential trade.

The San Francisco Giants are looking to make a huge addition to their rotation

For the San Francisco Giants, the 2023 season has had its ups and downs. A recent five-game losing streak followed by a disappointing sweep against the Washington Nationals has raised concerns.

However, the Giants remain eight games above .500 and hold the fifth-best run differential in the National League. With a chance to compete for the NL West title, the Giants are eager to bolster their roster, particularly their starting pitcher.

The Giants are eight games over .500 but have raised concerns follwoing a 6 loss streak.

The Boston Red Sox could be on the lookout to acquire Justin Verlander’s services

Similarly, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in the midst of a competitive season, vying for a spot in the American League playoffs. As they continue to pursue a Wild Card berth, they are exploring options to bolster their rotation and add depth to their pitching staff.

The Red Sox have not been very consistent in 2023 but the addition of Justin Verlander could help them become serious contenders for a wild card spot in the competitive AL East.

Enter Justin Verlander, a seasoned veteran with a remarkable track record. His experience in big-game situations and postseason success make him a highly sought-after asset.

The Giants and Red Sox both see Verlander as an ideal fit to elevate their pitching staff and increase their chances of making a deep playoff run.

The Giants, in particular, are in a prime position to make a move for Verlander. Their rotation has shown signs of struggle, and the potential addition of Verlander could provide the much-needed stability and leadership that the team requires.

While Verlander’s current form might not replicate his Cy Young-winning seasons, he remains a formidable starter with the potential for a bounce-back performance. At the age of 40, he has demonstrated that he can still be a top-tier pitcher and bring invaluable experience to any contending team.

At the age of 40, he has demonstrated that he can still be a top-tier pitcher and bring invaluable experience to any contending team.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Justin Verlander trade saga continues to develop, with fans and pundits eagerly awaiting any updates. Both the Giants and the Red Sox have their eyes set on the veteran starter, hoping to secure a deal that could potentially tip the scales in their favor and increase their chances of playoff success.

Until then, baseball enthusiasts can only speculate and see how this exciting chapter of trade rumors unfolds.

