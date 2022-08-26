"Kate is only upset because she hates being single” - Actress Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz once embroiled in a frantic catfight over New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

MLB star Alex Rodriguez has dated a number of beautiful and brilliant women in the past, including actresses Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. However, not many baseball fans are aware that two of Hollywood’s biggest stars once engaged in a fierce catfight over A-Rod.

According to "Us Weekly," the conflict between Hudson and Diaz started after Hudson reportedly saw images of Diaz coming out of Alex Rodriguez's Manhattan residence.

Hudson, who dated the Yankees outfielder in 2009, was reportedly "pissed" with Diaz for moving in with her ex-boyfriend so soon after their separation.

Per an insider:

"Kate hates Cameron. She thinks it's payback, pure and simple. She thinks it's a joke Kate would be mad. Kate is only upset because she hates being single."

Rodriguez and Diaz dated for one year. They got into a relationship soon after A-Rod broke up with Kate Hudson.

Hudson and Diaz also got into a verbal spat over Justin Timberlake as both actresses dated him as well in the past.

Just days after Diaz ended her four-year relationship in 2007 with Timberlake, Hudson reportedly hooked up with him.

Alex Rodriguez’s dating history with Kate Hudson, Cameroz Diaz

Kate Hudson:

The former New York Yankees athlete and actress Kate Hudson got involved in a short-lived romance in May 2009. Rodriguez met Hudson at the October 2008 Grand Reopening ceremony of Fontainebleau, one of Miami Beach's most renowned hotels.

A photo of the two kissing each other at a baseball game went viral.

happyfication @happyfication Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt? y.hpfy.me/8cd4e20d Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt? y.hpfy.me/8cd4e20d https://t.co/v0mi0OHlg8

"Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt? - happyfication

The two split in December 2009, just seven months after being labeled a couple.

Cameron Diaz:

Rodriguez and Hollywood star Cameron Diaz dated for a little over a year in 2010. Not much is known about how they met, but the couple were often spotted together publicly. A-Rod and Diaz never confirmed their relationship and split in September 2011.

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz in 2011.

Rodriguez has dated several women in the past, including American star Jennifer Lopez. The two dated several years and were engaged for two years before they split up in 2021. J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

"Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love. For my full Father’s Day post go to OnTheJLo.com 🤍💚" - Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis before the two divorced in 2008. A-Rod shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia.

