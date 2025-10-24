Kike Hernandez drops 3-word message before Dodgers vs Blue Jays 2025 World Series opener

After beating the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, Kike Hernandez and the LA Dodgers have made their way to the World Series for the second consecutive season. Though Hernandez has already won baseball's biggest prize twice before, in 2020 during his time with the Boston Red Sox, and as a Dodger last season, the veteran remains as hungry as ever for more success. Ahead of game one, which is set to take place at the Rogers Center on Friday, Kike Hernandez took to Instagram to drop a three-word message revealing his ambitions.&quot;Chasing gold again!! #WorldSeries&quot; Kike Hernandez posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnown to be a player that relishes the biggest moments, Kike Hernandez, an otherwise average regular season hitter, unlocks a completely different version of himself every time October comes around. For his career, Hernandez has a postseason batting average of .282, with 75 hits, 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and 44 runs scored. He has once again been as reliable as ever this time around, batting .306 with 11 hits, 4 RBIs and 7 runs scored for this season's playoffs. &quot;It's pretty special&quot; - Kike Hernandez describes feelings ahead of historic franchise milestoneAt the moment, the record for the most postseason appearances in Dodgers history belongs to Justin Turner, who appeared in 86 playoff games during the nine seasons he spent in Dodger Blue. In his Dodgers career so far, Kike Hernandez has appeared in 85 postseason games, and Friday's World Series opener will allow him to equal Turner's franchise record. After the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers to clinch their spot in the World Series on Friday, October 17, Hernandez described the &quot;special&quot; feeling of being able to make history for such a storied organization. &quot;Humbled, fortunate. This is not just any franchise man, this is the LA Dodgers, they’ve been around for a long time and they have a lot of history. And for a guy like me from Puerto Rico, who kinda swam against the current my entire life, to be sitting in this position is pretty special,” Hernández said [10:42]Though he was proud to accomplish such a feat, Hernandez added that finishing off the season strong was still at the forefront of his mind. &quot;I haven’t really wanted to reflect too much on it because there’s gonna be a time for that once I’m done playing, and I’m going to have a lot of years to reflect on it. But for now, I’m just... I mean, as cool as that is, and I’m going to take that to the grave with me, I’m just focused on today and it will be cool if my name is up there with the most Dodger World Series ever.&quot; Hernandez added With Blake Snell, who has been excellent in the postseason so far, set to start game one for the Dodgers, fans will be hoping Kike Hernandez and company can get the World Series started with a hugely important victory.