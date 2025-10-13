"Little bro energy x1000000" - Fans mock William Contreras using David Ortiz's "Yankees lose" phrase on the Cubs

After finishing above the Chicago Cubs in the regular season to win their division for the third year running, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers got the best of their NL Central rivals once again in the NLDS, punching their tickets to the championship series with a 3-1 win at home on Saturday.Soon after the big win, Contreras went live on Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the celebrations in the clubhouse. During the stream, he channeled his inner David Ortiz, creating his own spin-off on Ortiz's popular &quot;Yankees lose&quot; phrase to troll the Cubs. A clip of Contreras having a laugh at the Chicago Cubs' expense later made it to X.Reacting to the video, several Cubs fans left comments mocking William Contreras.&quot;Little bro energy x 1000000. All them, and their fans have talked about is beating Chicago. Great, you did that but they act like they just won the WS.&quot; a fan wrote Phil Jeneary @pjenearyLINKLittle bro energy x 1000000. All them, and their fans have talked about is beating Chicago. Great, you did that but they act like they just won the WS.&quot;And he’s literally still the little brother who doesn’t have a ring&quot; another fan commented Lucy ♡ @ilovelalalucyyLINKAnd he’s literally still the little brother who doesn’t have a ring&quot;Ight this was funny when vladdy did it cuz of papi but this is just😭&quot; another fan replied&quot;Yeah we lost— Now show us a ring🫨&quot; another fan responded&quot;Daaaaaa brewers still have no WS and won’t&quot; another fan shared&quot;This mofo still doesn’t have his mind set on the Dodgers. SMH 🤦‍♂️ speaking like a true loser himself. If you aren’t first your still last. Don’t speak to us Contreras until you win a ring.&quot; another fan postedWilliam Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers now gear up to take on the LA Dodgers in the NLCS Having finished the regular season with the best record in the majors, the Brewers headed directly to the NLDS after clinching a first round bye. Facing off against the Chicago Cubs in the division series, they got off to a flying start, winning both games one and two at home. However, the Cubs fought back valiantly to level the series by winning both games at Wrigley Field. The Brewers ultimately had the last laugh, however, just like they did in the regular season. Contreras played a key role in his team's victory, hitting two home runs over the course of the five-game series.William Contreras celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in Game Five of the NLDS - Source: GettyNow, they turn their attentions to NL West champions, the LA Dodgers, who they will face in the NLCS. The result of the season series between the two teams will be encouraging for William Contreras and company, as the Brewers managed to win all six games against the 2024 World Series champions in the regular season.