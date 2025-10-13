  • home icon
  • "Little bro energy x1000000" - Fans mock William Contreras using David Ortiz's "Yankees lose" phrase on the Cubs

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:39 GMT
MLB: JUL 18 Brewers at Dodgers - Source: Getty
MLB: JUL 18 Brewers at Dodgers - Source: Getty

After finishing above the Chicago Cubs in the regular season to win their division for the third year running, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers got the best of their NL Central rivals once again in the NLDS, punching their tickets to the championship series with a 3-1 win at home on Saturday.

Soon after the big win, Contreras went live on Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the celebrations in the clubhouse. During the stream, he channeled his inner David Ortiz, creating his own spin-off on Ortiz's popular "Yankees lose" phrase to troll the Cubs.

A clip of Contreras having a laugh at the Chicago Cubs' expense later made it to X.

Reacting to the video, several Cubs fans left comments mocking William Contreras.

"Little bro energy x 1000000. All them, and their fans have talked about is beating Chicago. Great, you did that but they act like they just won the WS." a fan wrote
"And he’s literally still the little brother who doesn’t have a ring" another fan commented
"Ight this was funny when vladdy did it cuz of papi but this is just😭" another fan replied
"Yeah we lost— Now show us a ring🫨" another fan responded
"Daaaaaa brewers still have no WS and won’t" another fan shared
"This mofo still doesn’t have his mind set on the Dodgers. SMH 🤦‍♂️ speaking like a true loser himself. If you aren’t first your still last. Don’t speak to us Contreras until you win a ring." another fan posted
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers now gear up to take on the LA Dodgers in the NLCS

Having finished the regular season with the best record in the majors, the Brewers headed directly to the NLDS after clinching a first round bye. Facing off against the Chicago Cubs in the division series, they got off to a flying start, winning both games one and two at home.

However, the Cubs fought back valiantly to level the series by winning both games at Wrigley Field. The Brewers ultimately had the last laugh, however, just like they did in the regular season. Contreras played a key role in his team's victory, hitting two home runs over the course of the five-game series.

William Contreras celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in Game Five of the NLDS - Source: Getty
Now, they turn their attentions to NL West champions, the LA Dodgers, who they will face in the NLCS. The result of the season series between the two teams will be encouraging for William Contreras and company, as the Brewers managed to win all six games against the 2024 World Series champions in the regular season.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

